Boys volleyball: Hinsdale Central's Lange named DuPage County All-Area Captain

Hinsdale Central's Jakobi Lange enjoyed his varsity promotion for one day.

Two years ago, Lange was a promising freshman looking to earn a spot on the varsity team.

"I remember going to tryouts for two days and finding out before our first practice that I made varsity," Lange said. "I knew it was a possibility, but after our first practice, the season was canceled because of COVID. They told me a freshman had not made varsity in several years. I wasn't sure if coach would pull me up. I was super excited -- for a day."

Since then, Lange, a junior outside hitter, has been making up for lost time. Lange, the 2022 Daily Herald DuPage County Boys Volleyball All-Area Captain, racked up 317 kills and 44 aces to lead the Red Devils to the sectional championship match.

Hinsdale Central coach Tom Gilbert said Lange, a USC recruit known as "Kobi," combines next-level athleticism with a high IQ to be a complete player.

"Kobi reads the court at an advanced level for his age," Gilbert said. "Kobi's development was always moving forward in a positive direction. He made a name for himself last season and now with his commitment to play collegiate volleyball, opponents knew he was the player to beat. He was always looking for ways to rise above the new challenges that faced him this season."

The 6-foot-4 Lange admitted his fast rise in the sport required several sacrifices. He started playing volleyball in seventh grade, quickly realizing he was a natural in the sport.

Lange stopped playing baseball before high school and eventually quit basketball after his freshman year.

"It was pretty hard to quit basketball," Lange said. "Basketball was getting harder and tougher with my time. I knew volleyball was my (future). My coaches said it was hard to do both, so I chose volleyball."

Time has proved Lange made the right decision. He received a scholarship offer from USC in February. Gilbert said Lange thrived despite a demanding schedule that included numerous recruiting calls and offers, while also becoming a bigger leader on the team.

"A lot of lifestyle changes occurred for him, including me coaching the team," Gilbert said. "It isn't easy going through a coaching staff change. On the outside looking in, to be recruited to play in college seems easy. People think an athlete just decides on a school, but what most people do not realize is the amount of hard work that goes into the recruitment process. The number of college visits, zoom meetings, phone calls and other things, are insane. Even with all these colleges pursuing him, his mental game was in a new arena this year."

After a solid sophomore season with 229 kills, Lange upped his game this spring. He collected 17 kills, 5 digs and 2 aces against Plainfield North. He had 16 kills and 8 digs against Lyons, and added 16 kills, 4 aces, 4 digs and 2 blocks against Hinsdale South.

Lange said he's motivated to add to his growing legacy in his senior season. He wants to lead the Red Devils to the state tournament.

"I'm super excited for (club) nationals this summer, plus me and rest of my class at Hinsdale Central are super hungry for a state appearance and state title next year," he said. "We've been pretty close these past two years, so we're definitely gunning for it."

Gilbert said Lange's ready for his next challenge.

"Kobi has experienced some of the best high school volleyball he could ask for, so being able to experience those kinds of matches just pushes a player like Kobi to continue to get better," Gilbert said. "The great news about Kobi is there is no limit to his potential. His passion and drive will always bring him to a new path, a new challenge to take head on and rise up on top."