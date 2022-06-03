Lynn makes second rehab start for Class AAA Charlotte

The White Sox will take all the help they can get, and Lance Lynn is getting close to returning to the roster.

The veteran starting pitcher, who finished third in American League Cy Young Award voting last season after going 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA, is anxious to return to the Sox but he headed out to Class AAA Charlotte on a rehab assignment late last week knowing he needed some work.

"You try to just be patient," said Lynn, who had right knee surgery in early April. "The more you push the thing, the more it kind of pulls you back. It's part of the process. So, my body is telling me how much I can give, the effort I can give and the intensity I can give. As long as you keep moving forward, everything is in a good spot. I'm looking forward to competing, but I have to make sure everything is ready to go before I fully let it go."

Lynn made his second start for Charlotte Friday night and went 4 innings, giving up 3 runs on 4 hits and 1 walk against Memphis. The 35-year-old righty, who threw 62 pitches, needs at least one more start before joining White Sox.

Left fielder Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) is also on a rehab assignment at Charlotte and was held out of the lineup Friday.

In 3 games at Triple-A, Jimenez is 3-for-11.

Roster moves:

In addition to recalling Davis Martin from Class AAA Charlotte to replace injured starting pitcher Vince Velasquez, the White Sox made four other roster moves on Friday.

Unable to play in the three-game series at Toronto due to Canada's COVID-19 vaccination laws, starter Dylan Cease and reliever Kendall Graveman were reinstated from the Restricted List when the Sox opened a three-game set at Tampa Bay.

To clear roster spots, pitchers Kyle Crick and Jimmy Lambert were returned to Charlotte.