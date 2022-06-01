Kopech roughed up as White Sox drop second straight to Blue Jays

After getting a nine-day rest, White Sox starter Michael Kopech was back on the mound against the Blue Jays Wednesday night. Kopech was hit hard in the Sox's 7-3 loss at Toronto. Associated Press

Not even Michael Kopech could help the flailing White Sox.

Taking the mound Wednesday night in Toronto after pitching a brilliant game at Yankee Stadium before taking a nine-day rest, Kopech looked a little rusty in his start against the Blue Jays.

Lasting just 3 innings in the Sox's 7-3 loss at Rogers Centre, Kopech gave up 5 runs on 6 hits and 4 walks while throwing 85 pitches.

Things were looking promising when left fielder AJ Pollock led off the game with a home run off Jays starter Hyun Jin Ryu, but Toronto roared back with a run in the bottom of the first, a run in the second and 3 more in the third while beating the White Sox for the second straight night.

"The feel as far as just commanding my pitches, I think it would be hard to say I had that," Kopech told reporters after his ERA jumped from 1.29 to 2.20. "I felt like I had really sharp stuff, I was just getting into situations where I was doing too much. I kind of fought myself the whole night, but I felt fresh."

Tim Anderson missed his second game with a strained right groin Wednesday and is expected to be sidelined for three weeks.

Anderson and Josh Donaldson got into a well-publicized scrap in New York on May 21, sparked by the Yankees' third baseman calling Anderson "Jackie," a reference to Jackie Robinson.

Sox manager Tony La Russa said Donaldson's remarks were racist, and New York manager Aaron Boone and outfielder Aaron Judge did not support Donaldson.

On Wednesday, Donalson expressed disappointment.

"I think that was tough to hear, for sure, just for the simple fact that I pride myself on being a good teammate and everywhere I've went, every organization that I've been a part of, minus Oakland, has offered me extensions, has wanted me to stay back," Donaldson told the Associate Press.

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks was Donaldson's teammate with Toronto in 2015. Hendriks has not tried to hide his contempt for Donaldson, which drew another reaction Wednesday.

"I know Liam has come out a couple times and said some stuff about me," Donaldson said. "It's weird because I hear one thing and then when I see him it's different. So it's definitely been confusing for that. I'm not saying that every one of my teammates have always been best friends with."