Jimenez goes 1-for-4 in return to Class AAA Charlotte's lineup

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez leaves the field on a cart after falling to the turf on a groundout to the Minnesota Twins in the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Minneapolis.

Class AAA Charlotte lost to Memphis 14-0 Wednesday night, but the White Sox were much more focused on an individual performance.

Eloy Jimenez, who is on a rehab assignment after having surgery to repair a torn right hamstring tendon in late April, was back in Charlotte's lineup.

During his first Triple-A game Saturday, Jimenez aggravated the injury and had to make an early exit.

After missing two games, the Sox's power-hitting left fielder was Charlotte's designated hitter Wednesday. Jimenez had a single in 4 at-bats.

Starting pitcher Lance Lynn is also at Charlotte on a rehab assignment.

Much like Jimenez, he had surgery on a torn right knee tendon in early April.

Lynn made his first Triple-A start Sunday and threw 3 shutout innings, allowing 2 hits while throwing 39 pitches.

Expected to take the mound again later this week, Lynn needs to make at least one more start after that before rejoining the White Sox.

Moving up:

Tied with Minnie Minoso for fifth place in White Sox history with 808 RBI heading into Wednesday's game at Toronto, Jose Abreu now stands alone.

Abreu hit a 2-run homer in the fifth inning to take over sole possession of the No. 5 spot. Harold Baines ranks fourth in franchise history with 981 RBI.

Prime time:

Originally scheduled to be played at 1:10 p.m., the White Sox's June 19 game against the Astros in Houston will now start at 6:08 p.m. and be televised on ESPN.