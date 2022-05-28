Cubs activate Frazier; Jiminez, Madrigal take field in Triple A

Chicago Cubs' Clint Frazier was activated from the injured list before Saturday's game against the White Sox. Fraizer has been out since April 20 after suffering appendicitis. AP File Photo

Before Saturday's game, the Cubs activated outfielder Clint Frazier from the injured list and sent relief pitcher Brandon Hughes back to Iowa.

Frazier has been out since April 20 after suffering appendicitis and completed a rehab stint in Triple A. Frazier hit .148 in eight games at Iowa, but suggested that number was misleading.

"I felt good," Frazier said. "I hit a couple balls that I couldn't quite get over that wall down there. I hit a home run that the umpire called fair, I got all the way back in the dugout, he called it foul, then I grounded out to shortstop. So that was interesting."

Frazier admitted he lost some weight, but claimed it had more to do with Iowa than the appendicitis.

"I'm a very picky eater and being in Des Moines, all they had was corn and beer," he said. "I didn't drink or eat much when I was there. I'm probably a few pounds lighter, but that's not going to affect me."

Rehab beginnings:

White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiminez began a rehab assignment with Triple A Charlotte on Saturday at Durham. He had a strikeout and single before being replaced by a pinch-runner. Jimenez has been out with a right hamstring strain since April 24, and GM Rick Hahn said he expects him to stay with Charlotte for at least a week. ...

Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal was in the starting lineup for Iowa on Saturday at Memphis. It was his first day of a rehab assignment as he returns from a sore back. ...

Outfielder Jason Heyward, out since May 17 due to a presumed positive COVID test, was in the clubhouse before Saturday's game and took batting practice. It's not clear if he'll go on a rehab assignment. ... Seiya Suzuki was not in the lineup after jamming a finger on Thursday in Cincinnati.

