Gonzales: Slow and steady -- with a dash of patience -- might win the race for White Sox

White Sox manager Tony La Russa keeps his eyes on the big picture, and that challenges extend beyond the weekend series at home with the Cubs. Associated Press

Tony La Russa's daughter was so concerned about his stressed look in the ninth inning of the White Sox's 3-1 win Wednesday night that she called in the middle of his postgame news conference.

And a minus-42 run differential makes a .500 record feel much worse, especially after allowing 32 runs in their last two losses.

But through all the scrutiny and criticism that has accompanied La Russa since his surprising hiring after the 2020 season, there has been one constant -- his ability to maintain a long-range focus on the 162-game season and not become consumed with winning one game and sacrificing the future.

That theme is bound to continue this weekend when the White Sox host to the Cubs in the final two-game series of the Crosstown Classic at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Winning either game would assure the Sox of winning the season series from their intercity rivals. A two-game sweep would delight Sox zealots who insist a Cubs loss is a win for the human race.

La Russa, however, knows there are more challenges with 118 games left, such as a six-game trip to Toronto and Tampa Bay starting Tuesday, followed by a three-game home series against the perennial World Series contending Dodgers.

Lance Lynn won't be ready yet, but slugger Eloy Jimenez could return for the next homestand.

Jimenez's imminent return hasn't enticed La Russa to push for his return sooner despite an offense that scored three runs or fewer in 25 of their first 44 games. The reason is Jimenez's rash of injuries, and he could be part of the designated hitter mix to ensure his health when he returns.

Meanwhile, Lynn's return could conclude Dallas Keuchel's stint in the rotation, pending the health of the other starters.

There are varying degrees of legitimate criticism toward an American League Central favorite that hasn't been in first place since April 21, especially after blowing a six-run lead in the ninth inning of a loss to the Guardians on May 9.

Batting light-hitting Leury Garcia in the second and third spots for four games was curious, to say the least. But similar criticism was directed at Cubs counterpart Joe Maddon seven years ago after Chris Coghlan batted third for 36 games.

Preserving high-leverage relievers Kendal Graveman and Matt Foster during an eighth inning that transferred a 7-7 tie into an eight-run loss to the Yankees on May 12 raised eyebrows, but there was little chance the Sox would rally to win.

Furthermore, a fresh Graveman pitched two scoreless innings to preserve a 3-2 win two nights later.

The time will come when Yasmani Grandal will catch consecutive games more frequently, and days off for others might be rarer.

The original plan during the Sox's recent eight-game, seven-day trip was to give Tim Anderson a game off. He didn't start twice, and the chance to rest his tender hamstrings might be more beneficial when the Sox play six consecutive games on artificial surfaces next week.

Closer Liam Hendriks has pitched on three consecutive days only once (May 2-4), and he threw only 41 pitches during that stretch. The Sox are scheduled to play 18 games in 17 days to finish the first half -- with the final 15 against AL Central opponents, so expect a well-rested Hendriks to be used frequently in save situations. And Joe Kelly's left hamstring should heal in time to fortify the bullpen.

Hovering around the .500 mark has heightened the anxiety among Sox fans expecting a cozy run to a second consecutive division title.

Their consternation isn't unfounded, as the offense has relied heavily on Anderson and Jose Abreu, and the defense has been clumsy.

But Alex Cora drew parallels between the White Sox and his Red Sox, which vaulted closer to .500 with a six-game winning streak sparked by a relentless offense that recently punished the White Sox.

"I don't think they're going nuts," Cora said. "They got a good team, and they'll be OK."

Cora pointed to the White Sox trying to navigate through an array of injuries and remaining patient, as his offense did recently by tidying the strike zone and running the bases astutely.

"At one point they're going to do that," Cora said. "They're too talented, and they got a great manager and great coaching staff.

"When they get healthy, they're going to be dangerous."