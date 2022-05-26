Yanks' Donaldson formally apologizes to Sox's Anderson; Kelly (hamstring) placed on IL;

Five days after he twice referred to Tim Anderson as "Jackie" (Robinson), which he said was done in a joking manner, Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson issued a formal apology. Associated Press

Coming out of the bullpen Wednesday night in a high leverage spot, Joe Kelly quickly showed why the White Sox signed him to a two-year, $17 million contract in mid-March.

Called on to protect a 3-1 lead over the Red Sox in the eighth inning, Kelly struck out Trevor Story and Frenchy Cordero and then hobbled off the mound.

On Thursday, the White Sox placed Kelly on the 15-day injured list with a strained left hamstring.

"It's a Grade 2," Kelly said. "Everyone's different on healing. If I was someone who worked a regular desk job, they would say three to four weeks. I throw a baseball, it's my landing leg, so could be quicker. I never assume that it's going to be longer. Three to four weeks is usually, if they say an end date, usually that's the last straw end date type of thing for myself.

"Just follow their lead and don't do anything dumb while rehabbing. Strengthen it up and get ready to throw."

Not only does the injury hurt the White Sox, it's especially difficult for Kelly, who missed the first month of the season with a right biceps nerve issue and was just getting into a groove.

"It's definitely frustrating," the 33-year-old righty said. "Not frustrating being tested because of an injury, I've had that before. It's more frustrating knowing that I'll be missing some big games. Former team with the Red Sox, former team with the Dodgers coming into town. Blue Jays, Tampa, these are all stud teams. These are all playoff teams.

"That's what I like to challenge myself with, I like throwing the ball in the playoffs just for that same exact reason. Every game is going to be close, every game is going to be exciting. I'm more frustrated by the fact I'm going to miss the competition with our guys."

Donaldson apologizes:

"First and foremost, I have the utmost respect for what Tim Anderson brings to the game of baseball," Donaldson said in a statement. "I stated over the weekend that I apologized for offending Tim and that it was a misunderstanding based on multiple exchanges between us over the years. My view of that exchange hasn't changed and I absolutely meant no disrespect. In the past, it had never been an issue and now that it is, we have a mutual understanding."

Donaldson -- who was suspended one game for his actions and appealed the ruling -- added more to the apology.

"I would also like to apologize to Mrs. Rachel Robinson and the Jackie Robinson family for any distress this incident may have caused," he said. "Jackie was a true American hero and I hold his name in the highest regard."

Roster move:

With Joe Kelly going on the IL, the White Sox recalled left-handed reliever Tanner Banks from Class AAA Charlotte.

In 11 relief appearances with the Sox before being optioned to Charlotte on Sunday, Bankes allowed 6 earned runs in 18 innings (3.00 ERA).