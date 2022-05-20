White Sox-Yankees series opener postponed; doubleheader set for Sunday

After playing five games in four days at Kansas City earlier in the week, the White Sox got an unscheduled break.

Friday night's game against New York at Yankee Stadium was postponed due to weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday.

Game 1 is scheduled to start at 2:05 p.m. The regularly scheduled Game 2 is set for 6:08 p.m. and will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Dallas Keuchel was scheduled to start the series opener against New York. He's been moved back a day and will start against the Yankees Saturday.

For Sunday's doubleheader, Johnny Cueto is starting Game 1 and Michael Kopech is back to start Game 2.

Kopech had been on the Paternity List since Tuesday. In 7 starts, the rigth-hander is 0-1 with a 1.54 ERA.

Helms on leave:

According to multiple reports, Class AAA Charlotte manager Wes Helms was placed on indefinite leave Friday.

No reason was given by the White Sox or Triple-A Knights.

Helms, who played 13 major-league seasons with the Braves, Brewers, Marlins and Phillies, was in his second year managing Charlotte.

He was also a coach with Class AA Birmingham in 2019.

Burr optioned:

With Michael Kopech coming off the Paternity List Friday, the Sox cleared a roster spot by optioning relief pitcher Ryan Burr to Class AAA Charlotte.

In 8 games with the White Sox this season, Burr was 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA.