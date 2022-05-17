Martin makes most of first major-league start as Sox settle for split

The White Sox's starting pitchers stepped up in both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Dylan Cease was expected to be sharp in Game 1, and he was to an extent with 9 strikeouts over 5⅔ innings.

In the Sox's 3-0 win over Kansas City, Cease was able to continually work out of trouble while allowing 7 hits and 2 walks.

"They did a really good job of getting on," Cease told reporters. "There was a lot of traffic. Fortunately, I executed pitches with guys in scoring position and got some big strikeouts. I have enough experience now that I know when I'm doing too much or not enough. Really it's just about staying the course."

The White Sox scored all 3 of their runs in the fifth inning. AJ Pollock gave them the lead with a sacrifice fly and Jose Abreu followed with a 2-run double.

In Game 2, the White Sox weren't too sure what they were going to get from Davis Martin, who had his contract selected from Class AAA Charlotte before taking the mound.

The Sox lost the nightcap to the Royals 2-1, but Martin was a pleasant surprise.

In his major-league debut, the 26-year-old righty pitched 5 innings and allowed 1 run on 5 hits and 1 walk. He also had 7 strikeouts while throwing 91 pitches.

"He was impressive," La Russa said. "He has a right to feel good and look at his big-league future sooner rather than later."

Before joining the White Sox, Martin was a combined 4-1 with a 2.50 ERA in 7 starts with Charlotte and Class AA Birmingham.

"It all hit pretty quickly," said Martin, who was informed he was heading to Kansas City on Monday. "The fun part is getting out there and seeing if your stuff plays at the highest level."

His fastball and slider were impressive, but Kansas City starter Brady Singer was even better with 7 shutout innings.

The Sox's lone run came in the eighth on Adam Engel's run-scoring groundout.

With Josh Harrison on second base with two outs, Yoan Moncada followed with a single. Third-base coach Joe McEwing waved Harrison home but he was an easy out on a throw from left fielder Andrew Benintendi.