Giolito feeling '100%' after bout with COVID, set to start Wednesday

Chicago White Sox's Lucas Giolito delivers during against the Cleveland Guardians on May 10 at Guaranteed Rate Field. That was the last start for the right-hander before being placed on the COVID-19 Related injured list. Associated Press

Lucas Giolito is back with the White Sox and ready to rejoin the starting rotation.

Late last week, Giolito was placed on the COVID-19 Related injured list. The right-hander was originally on track to start against the Royals Monday but he'll pitch vs. Kansas City Wednesday.

"I'm glad to be feeling 100% and back now," Giolito told reporters Tuesday.

"I had body aches and stuff in the mornings and at night. It was just like two days of pretty bad."

Giolito last started on May 10 and got the win after pitching 7 innings and allowing 1 run on 6 hits and 1 walk against Cleveland.

For the season, Giolito is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA. He was on the IL from April 9-23 with an abdominal strain.

Kopech to paternity list:

Michael Kopech was placed on the paternity list Tuesday and is eligible to return in 1-3 days.

The right-hander, who ranks third in the American League with a 1.54 ERA, is still scheduled to make his next start, Saturday against the Yankees in New York.

Crick up:

Kyle Crick, who was 1-0 with a 6.00 ERA in 7 relief appearances for the White Sox before being optioned to Class AAA Charlotte, was added as the 27th player for Tuesday's doubleheader.

The right-hander pitched 4 scoreless innings for Charlotte after being sent down on April 29.