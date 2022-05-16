 

Here's Johnny! Cueto joining White Sox, gets start tonight vs. Royals

  • Pitcher Johnny Cueto gets the start for the White Sox Monday night in Kansas City.

      Pitcher Johnny Cueto gets the start for the White Sox Monday night in Kansas City. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Scot Gregor
 
 
Updated 5/16/2022 12:57 PM

After shaking off the rust while going 0-1 with a 5.17 ERA in 4 starts with Class AAA Charlotte, Johnny Cueto is joining the White Sox.

The 36-year-old righty had his contract purchased Monday and he'll start against the Royals tonight in Kansas City.

 

To clear a roster spot, the Sox optioned infielder Danny Mendick to Charlotte.

A two-time all star, Cueto signed a minor league contract with the White Sox April 8.

Last year, he made 22 starts for the Giants and was 7-7 with a 4.08 ERA. He'll wear uniform No. 47 with the Sox.

The 5-foot-11, 225-pounder is a career 135-97 with a 3.45 ERA over 14 seasons with Cincinnati, Kansas City and San Francisco.

In his White Sox debut, Cueto opposes the Royals' Brad Keller (1-3, 2.70) at 7:10 p.m.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 