Here's Johnny! Cueto joining White Sox, gets start tonight vs. Royals

After shaking off the rust while going 0-1 with a 5.17 ERA in 4 starts with Class AAA Charlotte, Johnny Cueto is joining the White Sox.

The 36-year-old righty had his contract purchased Monday and he'll start against the Royals tonight in Kansas City.

To clear a roster spot, the Sox optioned infielder Danny Mendick to Charlotte.

A two-time all star, Cueto signed a minor league contract with the White Sox April 8.

Last year, he made 22 starts for the Giants and was 7-7 with a 4.08 ERA. He'll wear uniform No. 47 with the Sox.

The 5-foot-11, 225-pounder is a career 135-97 with a 3.45 ERA over 14 seasons with Cincinnati, Kansas City and San Francisco.

In his White Sox debut, Cueto opposes the Royals' Brad Keller (1-3, 2.70) at 7:10 p.m.