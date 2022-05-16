Here's Johnny! Cueto joining White Sox, gets start tonight vs. Royals
Updated 5/16/2022 12:57 PM
After shaking off the rust while going 0-1 with a 5.17 ERA in 4 starts with Class AAA Charlotte, Johnny Cueto is joining the White Sox.
The 36-year-old righty had his contract purchased Monday and he'll start against the Royals tonight in Kansas City.
To clear a roster spot, the Sox optioned infielder Danny Mendick to Charlotte.
A two-time all star, Cueto signed a minor league contract with the White Sox April 8.
Last year, he made 22 starts for the Giants and was 7-7 with a 4.08 ERA. He'll wear uniform No. 47 with the Sox.
The 5-foot-11, 225-pounder is a career 135-97 with a 3.45 ERA over 14 seasons with Cincinnati, Kansas City and San Francisco.
In his White Sox debut, Cueto opposes the Royals' Brad Keller (1-3, 2.70) at 7:10 p.m.
Article Comments
