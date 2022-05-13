White Sox's Vaughn (bruised right hand) activated off injured list

After being hit by a pitch on the right hand and missing two weeks, White Sox outfielder Andrew Vaughn, seen here on April 27, was activated off the injured list and back in uniform Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. AP File Photo

Two weeks after he was hit by a pitch from Angels reliever Mike Mayers, sending him to the injured list with a bruised right hand, Andrew Vaughn was back with the White Sox Friday.

Vaughn played in two rehab games for Class AAA Charlotte. He was 0-for-4 Wednesday and was activated off the injured list after hitting 2 home runs Thursday night against Indianapolis.

"The first day I was telling everybody I was test driving it, just seeing if it worked still," Vaughn said. "It felt really good. The next day I stuck to my approach and kept playing baseball."

Flying back from Charlotte Friday and getting stuck in traffic on his return to Guaranteed Rate Field, Vaughn was held out of the starting lineup. He's expected to be back in Saturday and Sunday against the Yankees.

"If we were sorely pressed he could play, but we're not," manager Tony La Russa said. "We've got a nice lineup. Makes sense to give (Vaughn) a good workout, let him come off the bench if we need him."

The Sox's offense has been banged up and inconsistent all season. Before the injury, Vaughn was one of the few bright spots with a .283/.367/.566 hitting line to go with 4 home runs and 12 RBI in 16 games.

"When you're hurt, you're trying to get back as quick as possible but you really can't rush things," said Vaughn, the Sox's first-round draft pick (No. 3 overall) in 2019 out of Cal. "So I took my time and got myself right. It's a bone bruise. I'm going to feel it for a while. It's going to be sore, but I've just got to play through it."

Giolito on COVID list:

The White Sox placed starting pitcher Lucas Giolito on the COVID-19 Related injured list Friday.

Giolito began experiencing symptoms on Wednesday, but they are mild.

"Nothing that knocked him on his butt," manager Tony La Russa said. "He feels fine. Get guys to just take a day off and get better."

Giolito wasn't scheduled to pitch in the four-game series against the Yankees, but he was lined up to start against the Royals in Kansas City Monday.

If he isn't ready for that game, the Sox expect Giolito to pitch vs. the Royals Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.

"I think we're going to be OK but just a good heads up, a reminder you've got to be careful," La Russa said. "If you're careful, hopefully things work out."