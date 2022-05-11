Sox game postponed due to Cleveland's multiple positive COVID-19 tests

Less than an hour before the scheduled first pitch between the White Sox and Guardians Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, the game was postponed following multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cleveland organization.

According to Major League Baseball, the decision was made "to allow for continued testing and contact tracing."

MLB will provide a makeup date at a later date.

The Guardians are back at Guaranteed Rate Field in July and September, so there are multiple rescheduling options.

The Sox open a four-game series against the Yankees Thursday at home.