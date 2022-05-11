 

Sox game postponed due to Cleveland's multiple positive COVID-19 tests

      The White Sox' Josh Harrison tags out Cleveland's Owen Miller at second to start a double play in the fourth inning Tuesday's win over the Guardians. Associated Press

 
Less than an hour before the scheduled first pitch between the White Sox and Guardians Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, the game was postponed following multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cleveland organization.

According to Major League Baseball, the decision was made "to allow for continued testing and contact tracing."

 

MLB will provide a makeup date at a later date.

The Guardians are back at Guaranteed Rate Field in July and September, so there are multiple rescheduling options.

The Sox open a four-game series against the Yankees Thursday at home.

