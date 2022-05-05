Batavia staying close in DuKane Conference

Batavia coach Brad Nelson likes the way his team has started the 2022 season.

The Bulldogs are 12-3 overall and 3-2 in the DuKane Conference.

The only roadblocks in conference play have been powerhouses Wheaton Warrenville South and Wheaton North. Both teams defeated the Bulldogs by the score of 5-2.

Nelson has a solid lineup including senior No. 2 singles player Jacob Arulandu, who is 15-4 and 4-1 in conference play. Senior Liam Keane is 10-3 and 4-1 in DuKane action while playing third singles.

All three doubles teams have enjoyed success. Sophomores Erik Warner and TJ Stras have a 13-6 record at No. 1 doubles. Senior Hank McClure and junior Sriram Swaminathan are 9-1 overall and 2-0 in conference action. Sophomore Stuart Murchie and senior Liam Cheaney have an 11-1 mark and 2-0 slate in DuKane action.

"Wheaton North, Wheaton (Warrenville) South and Batavia are the top three," Nelson said. "We are still within striking distance heading into the conference tournament."

St. Charles North update:

Sean Masoncup was in a difficult situation when his North Stars faced Geneva.

Masoncup's son Tyler is on the No. 1 doubles team at Geneva with senior Joe Adams.

Tyler Masoncup, a freshman, along with Adams picked up a win against the North Stars.

"It was a weird, happy moment," Sean Masoncup said. "You want to win but being a proud father is also there too. He has really got off to a strong start in his freshman season. I couldn't be more of a proud father."

Senior Matta Ciabilis, a returning state qualifier, and sophomore Jon Spicer have been top singles players for the North Stars.

The North Stars' top doubles players are Cole Weddle, John Bumbales, Noah Bajuk and Brady Barnes.

West Aurora update:

Blackhawks coach William Stanley was disappointed the Blackhawk Invitational was canceled April 30.

Despite cancellations and inclement weather, West Aurora has posted a 7-5 overall mark and 4-4 in Southwestern Prairie action.

Stanley has a solid lineup with Yahir Espinoza, Johnny Runge and Josh Hartman manning the singles spots.

In doubles action, Will Hipp and Tommy Martin are at No. 1, Gabe Escobedo and Ben Fisher are at 2, Emri Estrefi-Tony Carillo patrol third doubles and Elian Lira and Andrew Simmons are playing at fourth doubles.

"We continue to get better every day," said Stanley. "We work hard and enjoy playing together."

Geneva update:

Ryan Barbasz thinks his top two doubles teams could qualify for the state tournament.

Tyler Masoncup and Joe Adams are at No. 1 and senior Ryan Cedergren and junior Danny Cappelli play No. 2.

"They have played well," Barbasz said. "They have the ability to reach the state tournament. They are reaching their stride."

The other doubles teams are junior Drew Cournaya and senior Joe Black at No. 3 while senior Nick Kane and junior Jaylen Patel play fourth doubles.

The singles lineup, led by junior John D'Andrea, has senior Donovan Del Mundo at No. 2 and junior Carter Cook at No. 3.

St. Charles East update:

Rob Livermore's team has been led by the doubles teams of Luke Hull and Alex Sternowski and Jackson Ginaris and Jonathan Sengstock. Quincy Moss and Tiernan Price make up No. 1 doubles.