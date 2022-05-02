Here are the undrafted free agents the Bears are expected to sign

The Bears drafted 11 players over the weekend, including eight during Saturday's final four rounds. General manager Ryan Poles isn't finished building his roster, though.

Here are the undrafted rookies that the Bears are expected to sign or bring in for rookie minicamp this week, according to various reports.

Ball State LB Christian Albright, per Ball State: The four-year starter had 64 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble last season.

Purdue LB Jaylan Alexander, per Alexander: He played high school football at Hoffman Estates. He had 113 tackles last season for Purdue.

Charlotte DB Jonathan Alexander, per Charlotte: A transfer from Kansas State, Alexander made eight starts last season at Charlotte and had 57 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Iowa State TE Chase Allen, per Iowa State: The Bears reportedly gave Allen a sizable signing bonus. Four times he was a second-team All-Big 12 performer. Set career highs with 26 receptions for 284 yards last season.

Louisville LB C.J. Avery, per Louisville: A four-year starter, Avery led Louisville in tackles the past three seasons. In 2021, he had 97 tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery.

Coastal Carolina CB Derick Bush, per Coastal Carolina: Bush had 38 total tackles and one interception for Coastal Carolina. He finished his four-year college career with four interceptions and 14 passes defended.

Florida OL Jean Delance, per Delance: He was the starting right tackle the past two seasons. The Gators were a top-25 rushing offense last season and allowed only 14 sacks in 13 games.

Missouri CB Allie Green, per Green: He spent one season at Missouri after transferring from Tulsa. In 12 games in 2021, he had 30 tackles and four pass breakups.

Duquesne WR Cyrus Holder, per NFL Network: He was an All-Northeast Conference performer last season for the second straight year. He caught 37 passes for 629 yards and eight touchdowns. He ran a 4.47 in the 40.

Ole Miss DB Jaylon Jones, per Jones: He took advantage of a redshirt year and a COVID year. Last year, he had one interception, three passes defended and 25 tackles.

Southern Illinois WR Landon Lenoir, per SIU: Lenoir finished his career third in receptions and second in receiving yards all-time at SIU. He led the team with 61 catches for 876 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. His teammates voted him team MVP in 2021.

Slippery Rock WR Henry Litwin, per Slippery Rock: A two-time Division II All-American, Litwin caught 67 passes for 1,042 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior. He holds program records for receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Central Michigan DB Dishon McNary, per Central Michigan: McNary played in only four games last year before an ankle injury ended his season. He had 15 total tackles and four passes defended.

Wisconsin LB Jack Sanborn, per Wisconsin: A two-time all-state performer at Lake Zurich, Sanborn was a three-year starter at Wisconsin. He was a team captain and a first-team All-Big Ten performer in 2021. He totaled 91 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and five sacks as a senior.

Utah State WR Savon Scarver, per Utah State: His official position is misleading. Scarver is here for his special-teams abilities. He caught only three passes on offense last season. He tied the Mountain West record with seven career kickoff return touchdowns.

Liberty WR Kevin Shaa, per Liberty: At 5-foot-9, 166 pounds, Shaa is a small but quick receiver. He ran a 4.38 40-yard dash. He was the No. 3 receiver last season, catching 28 passes for 516 yards and six touchdowns.

Eastern Washington OL Tristen Taylor, per Eastern Washington: Taylor was a five-time All-Big Sky selection and a second-team FCS All-American in 2021. He is huge at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds.

Ohio State RB Master Teague, per Teague: He was the No. 3 running back for the Buckeyes last season with 355 yards and four touchdowns on 67 carries. He was a much bigger contributor as a redshirt freshman in 2019 when he finished second on the team in rushing behind J.K. Dobbins.

California TE Jake Tonges, per Cal: He began his career as a walk-on. As a senior in 2021, he had career highs with 22 receptions for 278 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.