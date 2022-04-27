'You can win and still be in a rebuild': Kane says Hawks can turn things around in a hurry

Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane believes the Hawks can surprise people next season and win a lot of hockey games. Associated Press/Feb. 25, 2022

Patrick Kane has always looked at the glass as half full when it comes to the Blackhawks.

It was no different Tuesday at the United Center when the superstar was asked about the massive rebuilding project the organization is about to undergo.

"It's all noise," Kane said. "You can talk about 'rebuild.' It seems like that word is brought up a lot. But as a player it's more about trying to be the best you can be and try to help the team win.

"And I think there's parts of our team where we can come back next year and surprise some people and win a lot of hockey games."

The cynics will chuckle or flat-out blast Kane's comments. The Hawks, after all, are 27-42-11 for a reason. There are gaping holes everywhere and there aren't any up-and-coming superstars in the pipeline.

But to dismiss Kane's comments as pure folly would also be a mistake. Like all of us, he's seen teams go from bottom feeders to the playoffs in no time flat.

"You can win and still be in a rebuild. There's teams that have accelerated that too, right?" said Kane, who pointed to the L.A. Kings and New York Rangers as good examples. "You need those young guys to take those next steps, but I think it could be done quicker than some people think."

As Kane said, there are some parts to build around -- starting with him. Alex DeBrincat is a bona fide superstar scorer, Seth Jones a true No. 1 defenseman and Lukas Reichel figures to become a solid player. Also, Jonathan Toews has shown improvement and still plays a full 200-foot game.

After that there are plenty of questions.

Does GM Kyle Davidson re-sign Dylan Strome? Can Kirby Dach take a significant step? How much untapped potential is there in Taylor Raddysh? Just how good can all of these young defensemen be?

Will Davidson add the right free agents? Is he going to hit on multiple draft picks this year? And next? Could the Hawks win the draft lottery in 2023 and snag generational talent Connor Bedard?

Will Davidson hire the right coach?

And who is going to be manning the pipes?

Next year's a crapshoot, but if Drew Commesso emerges as a legit goalie in 2023-24 -- and a few of the aforementioned question marks become exclamation points -- perhaps Kane's "accelerated rebuild" dream becomes reality.

As for Kane, his season was fairly remarkable considering he was dealing with an undisclosed injury and was the focal point of every opponent's game plan.

Kane's 92 points are the third highest of his career while his 66 assists ties a career high. He also scored 25 or more goals for the 11th time.

"I'm proud of myself in some ways for sure -- the way this season went and the way I was able to perform," Kane said. "But I still think I need to be at another level coming into next year. ...

"Next time I step on the ice I want to make sure my body's really feeling good and that I'm able to do the stuff that I want to."

Which is win a whole lot more. And to stop talking about rebuilds.