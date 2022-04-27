Vaughn's clutch home run helps White Sox snap 8-game losing streak

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn (25) celebrates his three-run home run off Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Barlow with Danny Mendick during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

When Andrew Vaughn stepped to the plate with two runners on and two outs in the seventh inning Wednesday afternoon at chilly Guaranteed Rate Field, the White Sox were in pretty sorry shape.

Looking to snap an eight-game losing streak, the Sox jumped out to a 3-0 lead over the Royals before Kansas City chipped its way back to a tie.

Danny Mendick singled with two outs in the seventh and went to third on Tim Anderson's single.

That brought Vaughn to the plate and right-hander Scott Barlow out of the Royals' bullpen.

Vaughn connected on Barlow's first pitch, a 92-mph fastball, and homered into the White Sox's bullpen beyond the left-field fence.

That sparked a 7-3 win and prevented the Sox from losing nine in a row for the first time since June of 2017.

Before the game, White Sox closer Liam Hendriks was asked about the slide.

"It's been tough," Hendriks said. "The results haven't been great. The injuries have been tough emotionally. It's something, if this happens in the middle of the year, nobody really bats an eye depending on how we've done before that. It's unfortunate it's happening at the start.

"But I have complete faith in this group. We've got a bunch of guys who, bench guys on this team who on any other team are starters. That's a tribute to the talent level in this clubhouse and what we are able to do."

Dylan Cease started for the Sox Wednesday and allowed 2 runs on 3 hits and 3 walks to go with 9 strikeouts in 6 innings.