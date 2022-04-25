Coach King's message before Blackhawks' win: Give the fans a good effort in these last two games

Chicago Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews (19) scores past Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom (32) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 25, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

As Monday's morning skate was winding down at the United Center, Derek King gathered the Blackhawks in a semicircle on the ice and delivered a simple message.

It boiled down to this: There are only two home games left. Go give the fans a good effort. Because man do they deserve it.

"We owe it to them and I said you owe it to each other," King said before the Hawks defeated Philadelphia 3-1. "There's no reason you can't work, do all the other things structure-wise well and all the details well and have fun. … We're just gripping the stick or trying to do too much at times and it's killing us."

The Hawks came out flying against Philadelphia, taking a 2-0 lead in just over six minutes on goals by Erik Gustafsson (3) and Jonathan Toews (12). After the Flyers made it 2-1 less than two minutes later, there was a long stretch of uninspired play by both squads.

The Hawks went up 3-1 on Alex DeBrincat's 41st goal of the season at 7:25 of the second period. Patrick Kane set up DeBrincat with a perfect cross-ice pass to register his 66th assist, which ties his career high.

Nobody expected the Hawks to flip a switch and suddenly catch fire after losing Marc-Andre Fleury and Brandon Hagel at the March 21 trade deadline.

But a 3-10-2 stretch over the last 15 games? That wasn't exactly expected either.

"Frankly, we came out of the trade deadline playing pretty well," said defenseman Jake McCabe. "We won in Anaheim, won in L.A.

"And then after that we gave up two big leads and that's when it started snowballing a little bit. Gave up a 3-goal lead in Vegas, gave up a 4-goal lead here against Buffalo. Then it started going more downhill from there."

Did it ever. That 6-5 loss to the Sabres was truly an embarrassment as the Hawks gave up the game-tying goal with 2:14 remaining and the game-winner with 12 seconds on the clock.

The Hawks (27-42-11 overall, 13-21-6 at home) haven't been the same since, losing winnable games to Arizona and Seattle at home; yielding 2 goals in 15 seconds at Los Angeles on Thursday; and showing very little in a 4-1 loss at reeling San Jose two nights later.

There are plenty of reasons for the free fall -- from roster turnover to injuries to poor goaltending, defense and passing to a maddening reluctancy to fire more pucks at the net.

The Hawks, who won Monday for the first time in regulation since March 23, have been outscored 60-34 and outshot 486-406 over the last 15 games. Only the Islanders, Ducks and Red Wings have a worse Corsi-for% than the Hawks since March 26. The Hawks also have the worst high-danger chance percentage and the sixth-worst scoring chance percentage over that time.

The goalies are struggling too, with Kevin Lankinen posting an .887 save percentage and 3.68 GAA over his last 12 contests; and Collin Delia at .895 and 4.15 in his last four.

When it gets this bad it can be difficult to match an opponent's intensity, especially when they are fighting tooth and nail to qualify for the playoffs.

"(We're) just not sustaining a full 60-minute effort most nights, frankly," McCabe said. "That goes for home and road games both, but home especially you've got to have pride in this building, pride in wearing this sweater."

Said King: "This is a struggle mentally, just to get through these games. ... I've been involved in them a lot and they're hard. They're hard to get through, but we have to find a way. We're pros."

Strome a Masterton candidate:

The Chicago chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association named Dylan Strome as its Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee. The trophy is awarded to the player who "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the game."

Strome was a healthy scratch 13 times in the first half of the season, but stayed positive and has set a career high in goals with 21.

"Early in the year it was a tough time and he was still positive in the locker room, being a good teammate and that goes a long way," said good friend Alex DeBrincat. "It's nice to see him get some recognition. Obviously he's had a pretty good year and hopefully he can build on that and keep it going for next year."

Former Hawks Andrew Ladd (Arizona), Antti Raanta (Carolina) and Anton Forsberg (Ottawa) are also on the ballot. The winner will be announced between Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Slap shot:

Defensemen Calvin de Haan and Connor Murphy, and forwards Kirby Dach and MacKenzie Entwistle did not play Monday and will not play in Wednesday's finale. All four are recovering from various injuries. Dach finishes with 9 goals and 17 assists in 70 games. De Haan had 4 goals in 69 games, his highest total since the 2016-17 season. His minus-21 rating was a career worst.