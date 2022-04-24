Early estimate on Eloy Jimenez hamstring injury: Out 6-8 weeks

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez leaves the field on a cart after falling to the turf on a groundout to the Minnesota Twins in the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

After fouling a ball off his left ankle during an April 13 game against the Mariners, Eloy Jimenez was worried about the X-ray results.

They came back clean, much to the relief of the White Sox's injury-prone left fielder.

"It's good, because I'm tired of that," Jimenez said.

He's tired of being hurt all the time, and that's why Jimenez was in tears Saturday after injuring his right hamstring running to first base and being carted off the field in the Sox's 9-2 loss at Minnesota.

On Sunday, the White Sox placed Jimenez on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain.

The 25-year-old outfielder will undergo further evaluation by team physicians at Rush University System for Health Monday and a treatment plan will be put in place.

The Sox's preliminary estimate is: "Eloy will miss approximately 6 to 8 weeks." Another update is expected before Tuesday night's game against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Last year, White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal tore his right hamstring in mid-June, had surgery and missed the rest of the season.

The Sox are obviously hoping Jimenez can avoid a similar fate and be back in the lineup well before the all-star break.

Last season, he tore his left pectoral tendon trying to make a catch late in spring training. After having surgery, Jimenez was sidelined four months.

In 2019, his rookie year, Jimenez spent time on the injured list with ankle and elbow injuries, and he sprained his foot right before the 2020 playoffs.