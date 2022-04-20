Giolito set to come off Sox injured list, start Sunday vs. Twins

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito sits in the dugout during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Chicago. Associated Press

Lucas Giolito pitched the April 8 season opener for the White Sox and had to leave after 4 scoreless innings with an abdominal strain on his left side.

It was an unusual injury, and Giolito was hoping to make a quick recovery and only miss two starts.

Barring an unexpected setback, the Sox's right-hander will return to the mound Sunday against the Twins in Minnesota.

"We get the big guy back," manager Tony La Russa told reporters on Wednesday. "We've been surviving, keep maintaining that mode because we still have some guys out, but he's a big guy to get back."

Giolito threw a simulated game in Arizona on Tuesday and was pleased with the results.

"It went pretty well," he said. "I felt healthy. That was the goal, to be ready to rejoin the rotation and hoping to make a good impact going forward."

Jimmy Lambert, who started Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader at Cleveland, came up from Class AAA Charlotte to take Giolito's rotation spot.

With Lance Lynn (knee) also on the injury list, the White Sox are still deciding if Lambert will stay in the starting five when Giolito returns.

Pollock update:

Manager Tony La Russa said there's a "good chance" right fielder AJ Pollock will be activated off the injured list Friday, when the Sox open a three-game series against the Twins.

Acquired from the Dodgers in the Craig Kimbrel trade late in spring training, Pollock got off to a solid start with 4 hits in his first 7 at-bats before injuring his right hamstring.

Cueto update:

After signing a minor-league contract with the White Sox on April 8, veteran starting pitcher Johnny Cueto reported to Arizona to get his right arm built up.

Cueto has moved up to Class AAA Charlotte and is hoping to join the Sox's rotation as soon as possible.

"We're looking forward to having him up here," manager Tony La Russa said.

The 36-year-old Cueto was 7-7 with a 4.08 ERA in 22 games (21 starts) for the Giants last season. He's pitched 14 years for the Reds, Royals and Giants and is a career 135-97 with a 3.45 ERA.