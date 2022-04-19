Bears minicamp update: Getting to know new coaches all about showing players' personality

The learning process with the new Bears coaching staff began months ago when the staff was hired. But until April, that process largely took place remotely. So the in-person aspect that begin this week is invaluable. Associated Press

At 6-foot-4, 263 pounds, Trevis Gipson is a big fella, and he has an infectious grin and knows a bit of sarcasm can go a long way.

"I hate to use the word 'steal'" Gipson said Tuesday when talking about traded pass rusher Khalil Mack. "But I learned a lot from Khalil."

That elicited a laugh from his audience. The Bears' third-year pass rusher hopes his personality is coming through with his new bosses.

He invested so much time getting to know his coaches the past two years, trying to stand out at a crowded linebacker position. Then the Bears fired the entire coaching staff and he had to start over with a new set of coaches.

Everyone on the roster did.

"You take the approach of just being yourself," Gipson said. "And that gives them that sort of comfortability of, 'OK, this guy's opening up to me, he's being himself, I can be myself,' and then that's where the bonds come in and you create those relationships."

That's how he's approaching voluntary minicamp this week. The Bears have been working out since April 4 at Halas Hall. Until Tuesday, the sessions were limited to strength and conditioning workouts. This minicamp is the first time the team has gathered on a football field.

The learning process with the new coaching staff began months ago when the staff was hired. Until April, that process largely took place remotely. Most players spend January through March at their offseason homes.

The in-person aspect of the offseason, however, is invaluable to a team with a new staff. Gipson has had a chance to get to know head coach Matt Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams. It's more than X's and O's.

"I want to trust my coach and my coach wants to trust me on the field," Gipson said. "Being shy and not speaking, not showing your real personality, that won't really help that connection."

"When you're honest and truthful and upfront with guys and you put it on the table so it's plain to see and then you challenge them to get that done, they appreciate that," Eberflus said.

The Bears spent most of Tuesday implementing the basic concepts of the coaching staff. That includes offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's offense and Eberflus' 4-3 defensive scheme.

For Gipson, that means more three-point stances on the edge. Gipson did that in college at Tulsa, but had to change his approach in the Bears' 3-4 defense under the previous coaches. He believes he could benefit from making the switch back.

"It's actually more comfortable for me. I can get off faster with my hand in the dirt," Gipson said. "In a two-point (stance), I'm looking around, there's a bunch of movement in the backfield."

On offense all the key starters were present Tuesday -- at least as many as there can be before next week's draft. The offense and defense remained separate all of Tuesday.

"It's been a short time, but I feel it's been real receptive by the whole team," Eberflus said. "What we're teaching them and telling them is that it's winning football. It's the rudiments of the game. It's about blocking and tackling."

Key absences: Quarterback Nick Foles, safety Eddie Jackson, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, pass rushers Robert Quinn and Al-Quadin Muhammad and defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. were absent.

Safety Dane Cruikshank, pass rusher Jeremiah Attaochu and tight end Jesper Horsted were present but not participating.

OL shuffle: The Bears worked out Larry Borom at left tackle and Teven Jenkins at right tackle Tuesday. Borom had been the starting right tackle to end last season with Jason Peters at left tackle.

Additionally, Sam Mustipher and free agent acquisition Dakota Dozier split time at right guard. Free agent Lucas Patrick took over at center where Mustipher had been the starter. Cody Whitehair remained at left guard.

Eberflus said those positions remain fluid.

"We're going to make sure we look at all the information and then make a good decision," Eberflus said. "This is a work in progress. We're going to work this all the way through to the first game. We're going to try different combinations on both sides of the ball."

Tryouts: The Bears hosted five tryout players Tuesday. That included receiver JoJo Natson, receiver David Moore, cornerbacks Ryan Lewis and Greg Stroman, and safety Christian Uphoff. Uphoff grew up in Washington, Ill., and played college ball at Illinois State.