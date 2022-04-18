Bears sign Naperville native O'Shaughnessy to play tight end

Associated PressThe Bears signed former Naperville North tight end James O'Shaughnessy to a one-year contract on Monday.

The Bears are adding some local flavor.

The team signed former Naperville North tight end James O'Shaughnessy to a one-year contract on Monday. O'Shaughnessy spent the past five seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 30-year-old Naperville native played college football at Illinois State and was a 2015 fifth-round draft pick of the Kansas City Chiefs. He played two seasons in Kansas City before being traded to the New England Patriots.

O'Shaughnessy spent the 2017 training camp with the Patriots, but didn't make the 53-man roster. The Jaguars claimed him off waivers in September that year and he has been in Jacksonville ever since.

Last season, he appeared in seven games, making six starts. He caught 24 passes for 244 yards. In his career, he has appeared in 80 NFL games, making 40 starts and totaling 112 receptions for 1,108 yards and three touchdowns.

With Jacksonville last season, O'Shaughnessy lined up tight alongside the tackles on the majority of the snaps he played, according to rotowire.com. He did, however, line up in the slot on more than 100 snaps.

He joins Cole Kmet, Jesper Horsted and free agent acquisition Ryan Griffin.

The Bears open up voluntary veteran minicamp Tuesday.