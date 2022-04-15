Making most of opportunity, Burger powers White Sox to win over Rays

White Sox's Dylan Cease was very pleased after pitching 5⅔ innings and allowing 1 run on 3 hits and 2 walks to go with 8 strikeouts in his second start of the season. Associated Press

White Sox's Jake Burger, right, celebrates with third base coach Joe McEwing after hitting a solo home run during the third inning. Filling in for injured third baseman Yoan Moncada, Burger continued to excel Friday night. Associated Press

White Sox third baseman Jake Burger, left, celebrates with shortstop Tim Anderson after the White Sox defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2. Filling in for injured third baseman Yoan Moncada, Burger continued to excel Friday night. Associated Press

Every player in the major leagues has had to overcome stiff competition and adversity to reach baseball's highest level.

Jake Burger's path was much more difficult.

The White Sox's first-round draft pick in 2017 (No. 11 overall) out of Missouri State, Burger got off to a promising start in the low minors that year before a string of injuries nearly ended his career.

During an exhibition game against Oakland in the spring of 2018, he ruptured his left Achilles tendon and was sidelined indefinitely. Three months later, Burger re-ruptured the same tendon and was done for the year.

In 2019, a bruised left heel kept the affable third baseman out for the entire season.

With COVID-19 wiping out the 2020 minor-league season, Burger played in the independent CarShield Collegiate League near his home in St. Louis and also spent some time at the Sox's training facility in Schaumburg.

He's been open about his battle with depression during a trying stretch of time, and Burger started thinking about other career options.

Riding it out and getting back to good health, he played in 15 games with the White Sox last season and is playing third base this year as Yoan Moncada recovers from an oblique strain.

Not only is he in the lineup, Burger is producing for the Sox.

In Friday night's 3-2 win over the Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Burger sparked the offense with a solo home run and RBI single.

"Every day I'm blessed to be playing this sport," Burger said after raising his batting average to .375. "Sitting on my couch rehabbing for two years, I'm super thankful and blessed I get the opportunity that I get every day."

Moncada did some infield work before the series opener against Tampa Bay and said he's feeling better. He should be back in a few weeks, so Burger still has some time to keep showing the White Sox he's a keeper for the entire season.

"Getting this opportunity is awesome," Burger said. "Anywhere they need me, anytime they need me, I want to be a guy that can help."

"I felt great about this one," Cease said. "I thought my command and feel was a lot better. I was executing more consistently and I felt like I was able to drive the ball where I wanted to, whereas my first start was a little bit erratic at times."

Cease could have gone deeper, but manager Tony La Russa is not going to push any of his starters following a short spring training, especially with Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn already on the injured list.

"No chance," La Russa said. "Everybody has different opinions but he was at the point where any kind of stress in that sixth inning, he was going to reach back for extra. Err on the side of caution. You don't push him. This is his second start of the season. You want him to be able to stay healthy and strong right through."