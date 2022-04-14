Sox's Jimenez relieved ankle injury isn't serious

After fouling a pitch off his left ankle and having to leave Wednesday night's game vs. Seattle early, White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez is feelig much better and hopes to be back in the lineup this weekend. Associated Press

After fouling a ball off his left ankle in Wednesday night's win over the Mariners, Eloy Jimenez feared the worst.

"I couldn't even walk," the White Sox's left fielder said.

Intense treatment and a good night's sleep had Jimenez back up on his feet again Thursday, but he was held out of the starting lineup as the Sox wrapped up a three-game series vs. Seattle.

"It's bruised, sore," manager Tony La Russa said. "You don't want to run on it because you might do something. Hopefully, he's OK for tomorrow."

Limited to 55 games last season after tearing his left pectoral tendon trying to make a catch late in spring training, Jimenez was relieved when X-rays on his ankle came back clean.

"It was good because I'm tired of that," Jimenez said of injuries. "I felt it really bad. But after the treatment I felt better and this morning when I woke up, I felt better. (Sitting out) today is just for precaution. But after that, it's all good."

Jimenez is off to a solid start at the plate, with 7 RBI in his first 5 games. Before leaving Wednesday's game, he homered off new Mariners ace Robbie Ray.

"Just a real smart approach," La Russa said." I think he's doing a lot of preparation he takes into the game. He's an intelligent guy and he works well with out hitting coaches and he also gets mentored by our veterans. When there's a man on second base he tries to get a base hit and not hit a home run."

Take a day:

Second baseman Josh Harrison was originally scheduled to get Thursday off, but there was no way he was going to play after leaving Wednesday's game with lower back stiffness.

Manager Tony La Russa expects Harrison to be back in the lineup during this weekend's home series against Tampa Bay,

"He felt a little bite there," La Russa said. "He plays hard, he's all over the field, too. I think it's probably best to use the roster. The other guys want to play, why push it?"

Yasmani Grandal didn't play Thursday after catching the night before during rainy, cold conditions.

"I think we've got to get him off his feet," La Russa said. "That slushing around back there, the plate was a problem, catching it. But he'll be back (Friday), he'll catch (Dylan) Cease."

Mr. 100:

Dallas Keuchel was relatively pleased with his first start of the season Wednesday night after pitching 5 innings and allowing 3 runs on 6 hits.

Keuchel earned the win, the 100th of his career.

"Nothing is more respected by your peers than longevity," manager Tony La Russa said. "And then how do you mark longevity? Well, it's got to be productive longevity. To win 100 games in the major leagues as a starting pitcher, especially in the last few years, you know, it's a great mark. He's got a lot to be proud of."

Keuchel said getting the baseball from win No. 100 will be a challenge after closer Liam Hendriks earned the save in the same game.

"I got the scorecard," Keuchel said. "That was easy. I'm going to authenticate my jersey. The hardest part is going to be getting the ball from Liam. He likes to authenticate and keep all of his saves, so I'm going to have to offer up something. I told him to think about it.

"But I'm going to keep an eye on that ball over there in his locker. At some point, I think I'm going to get it. Hopefully, it's not too costly."