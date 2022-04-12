No place like home for Robert: Sox win home opener 3-2 over Mariners

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu, left, greets teammates as he runs on the field during an opening day baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Chicago, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert, left, celebrates with third base coach Joe McEwing after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Associated Press

When the White Sox played their home opener in 2020, there were no fans in the stands due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Last season, the pandemic was responsible for a reduced capacity crowd of 8,207 when the Sox played their first game at Guaranteed Rate Field.

On Tuesday, the White Sox drew a sellout crowd of 36,948 for their home opener against the Mariners.

"I'm pretty sure the energy is going to be crazy and there's going to be a lot of energy for the players to feed off of," Sox shortstop Tim Anderson said. "I'm sure everybody's going to be ready to play, ready to watch and ready to cheer. So everything is going to be clicking today."

After scoring 19 runs while winning 2 of 3 at Detroit to open the season, the Sox's offense wasn't clicking at the same rate against Seattle.

But a big all-around game by center fielder Luis Robert and solid pitching effort that began with new starter Vince Velasquez produced a 3-2 win and sent the big gate home happy.

With the Mariners holding a 1-0 lead in the third inning with runners on first and second and 1 out, Robert chased down a deep drive off the bat of Mitch Haniger and made the catch before bouncing off the wall.

In the sixth, Robert's solo home run snapped a 1-1 tie, and he walked, stole second and third and scored in the eighth inning.

Velasquez pitched 4 innings and allowed 1 run on 2 hits and 3 walks before giving way to relievers Bennett Sousa, Reynaldo Lopez, Aaron Bummer, Kendall Graveman and Liam Hendriks.

The Mariners scored 1 run off Hendriks in the ninth inning before the White Sox closer struck out cleanup hitter Mitch Haniger with runners on first and second to earn his first save of the season.

Check back for more on this game at dailyherald.com.