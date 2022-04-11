Home opener preview: New season, new White Sox players to know

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Vince Velasquez delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, April 4, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. Associated Press

The White Sox are already three games into the new season and, despite a slew of early injuries, they got off to a solid start while winning 2 of 3 from the Tigers in Detroit over the weekend.

Back at Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday afternoon for their home opener against the Mariners, there will be plenty of familiar faces on the Sox, who are heavily favored to make their third straight playoff appearance.

Tim Anderson, Jose Abreu, Luis Robert, Eloy Jimenez, Yasmani Grandal and others are back to spark the offense, and Liam Hendriks and Dylan Cease anchor a pitching staff that is missing top starters Lucas Giolito (abdomen) and Lance Lynn (knee) to injuries.

There will also be plenty of new faces on the Sox's roster. A guide getting to know them:

Vince Velasquez

Given his 31-44 record and 4.95 ERA over seven seasons with the Astros, Phillies and Padres, the news of Velasquez joining the White Sox on a one-year, $3 million contract in mid-March didn't elicit much of a response from the fan base.

Given the early health issues plaguing Lynn and Giolito, Velasquez is suddenly an important roster piece.

The 29-year-old righty has made 127 career starts and he'll be on the mound Tuesday vs. Seattle.

Velasquez was a combined 3-9 with a 6.30 ERA in 25 games (21 starts) with Philadelphia and San Diego last season.

Over his career, Velasquez has averaged 9.9 strikeouts per 9 innings, which is good. He's also averaged 3.8 walks per 9, which is bad.

"He's a dynamic arm with good stuff," Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. "The results haven't been quite on par with what the stuff shows he's capable of doing."

Los Angeles Dodgers' AJ Pollock looks over from the dugout while wearing a new Los Dodgers uniform before a baseball game against the New York Mets in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. - Associated Press

Acquired from the Dodgers for Craig Kimbrel late in spring training, Pollock came to the White Sox with the reputation of being a quality all-around player that is prone to injury.

After going 4-for-7 against the Tigers to start the season, the 34-year-old Pollock had to exit Saturday's game with hamstring tightness.

Pollock said it's nothing serious, and he also went on paternity leave Monday. He'll miss the home opener but could be back later in the week.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Kendall Graveman throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Detroit. - Associated Press

Signed to a three-year, $24 million contract before the lockout, Graveman is a premier setup man out of the bullpen.

He was 5-1 with a 1.77 ERA and 10 saves for the Mariners and Astros last season and the 31-year-old righty pitched 2⅔ scoreless innings for the Sox against the Tigers.

Chicago White Sox's Josh Harrison makes contact with the ball on a swing during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, April 4, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. - Associated Press

Signed to a one-year, $5.5 million deal last month, the 34-year-old second baseman has also had injury issues in recent seasons.

If healthy, Harrison is still a productive player that brings high energy and a versatile glove.

Toronto Blue Jays Reese McGuire looks on from the dugout a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Baltimore. - Associated Press

Acquired from Toronto in a trade for Zack Collins early last week, McGuire is an upgrade backing up No. 1 catcher Yasmani Grandal.

A defensive specialist, McGuire made his first start for the White Sox Sunday and made a strong throw to nail Detroit's Austin Meadows trying to steal second base.

Chicago White Sox Joe Kelly poses for an image during Photo Day, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Phoenix. - Associated Press

On the injured list to open the season with a biceps issue, Kelly hopes to be in uniform by the end of the month.

Another quality arm out of the bullpen, the right-hander signed a two-year, $17 million deal with the White Sox a month ago.

The 33-year-old Kelly was 2-0 with a 2.86 ERA in 48 games for the Dodgers last season.

Teams can carry 28 players in April due to the lockout and shortened spring training before going back to 26 in May.

The expanded roster is great for left-handers Bennett Sousa and Tanner Banks and righty Kyle Crick, three other newcomers in the Sox's bullpen.