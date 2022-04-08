Rough opener: Giolito makes early exit with injury, then White Sox fall to Tigers in the 9th

The Tigers' Javier Baez is surrounded by teammates after a walk-off single in the ninth inning to beat the White Sox 5-4 Friday in the season opener in Detroit. Associated Press

Depth only runs so deep.

As they showed in Friday afternoon's 5-4 loss to the Tigers at Comerica Park in the season opener, the White Sox are loaded with talent and big favorites to win the AL Central again.

Already missing key players like Lance Lynn, Yoan Moncada, Garrett Crochet and Joe Kelly due to injuries, the Sox might be losing Lucas Giolito for a few starts as well.

Giolito was sharp in his third straight Opening Day start for the White Sox, pitching 4 scoreless innings and allowing only 1 hit to go with 2 walks and 6 strikeouts.

The Sox's ace did not come back out for the fifth inning due to abdominal tightness in his left side. Giolito is being further evaluated.

"I'm concerned because he felt something," White Sox manager Tony La Russa said.

The White Sox were leading 3-1 in the eighth inning before Detroit rallied to tie the game with a pair of runs that were charged to reliever Aaron Bummer.

Andrew Vaughn hit a one-out home run in the ninth off Tigers closer Gregory Soto to put the Sox back in front, but Detroit answered back in the bottom of the inning to win it.

Eric Haase homered off Liam Hendriks to tie the game and after Austin Meadows tripled, former Cubs shortstop Javier Baez singled to lift the Tigers in the opener.

New White Sox right fielder AJ Pollock appeared to catch Baez's drive on a juggle, but the ball initially hit the wall just above his outstretched glove.

"It's a tough, tough loss," La Russa said.

The White Sox took a 1-0 lead against Detroit starter Eduardo Rodriguez in the first inning on Eloy Jimenez' RBI single.

They added 2 more runs in the second on a run-scoring single from Pollock and an RBI double by Luis Robert.

In the eighth inning, the Tigers loaded the bases against Bummer, who exited with two outs. Miguel Cabrera greeted Hendriks with a 2-run single to make it a 3-3 game.