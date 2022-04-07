Gregor's MLB predictions: Sox go deep, Suzuki makes big impact with Cubs

Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki, left, of Japan, runs past Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) as Suzuki advances to third base on a single by Cubs' Jason Heyward during the third inning of a spring training baseball game, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. Associated Press

Scot Gregor's predictions for the 2022 MLB season:

NL East finishing order

1. Braves: Defending World Series champs replace one big bat (Freddie Freeman) with another (Matt Olson).

2. Phillies: Lot of offensive firepower with Bryce Harper and newcomers Kyle Schwarber and Nicholas Castellanos.

3. Mets: Losing MLB's top starter, Jacob deGrom, for an extended stretch with a shoulder issue not good.

4. Marlins: Sandy Alcantara's one of the best starting pitchers you've never heard of.

5. Nationals: Juan Soto might be baseball's best player but the 23-year-old outfielder's not enough to prevent a last-place finish.

NL Central finishing order

1. Brewers: A stellar rotation, headed by Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, takes the pressure off a questionable offense.

2. Cardinals: They're good enough to win a so-so division, but St. Louis is starting to show it age.

3. CUBS: Wins will still be a challenge, but newcomers Seiya Suzuki and Marcus Stroman should be fun to watch.

4. Reds: Even if dynamic rookie Hunter Greene and the rest of the starting rotation steps up, a long season awaits.

5. Pirates: What shame to waste such a nice stadium on such a perennially awful team.

NL West finishing order

1. Dodgers: Even if Craig Kimbrel is as bad as he was with the White Sox, L.A. is going to score runs in bunches are roll deep into October.

2. Padres: They spend a lot of money and have big names to match, but San Diego's still not an elite outfit.

3. Giants: Carlos Rodon is a great addition if he stays healthy, but there's no way San Francisco wins 107 games like last season.

4. Rockies: Good luck to Kris Bryant in Colorado. He's going to need it.

5. Diamondbacks: Arizona went 8-50 over a two-month stretch in the first half of last season. A similar run of futility could happen again this year.

AL East finishing order

1. Blue Jays: With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leading the way, the Jays just missed making the playoffs last year. That won't happen again this season.

2. Yankees: They're still the Yankees, but no longer the fearsome Yankees.

3. Rays: Wander Franco is already a superstar at age 21, and he'll drive Tampa Bay to another playoff run.

4. Red Sox: Chris Sale is hurt, again, but Boston has enough offense to stay competitive in a rugged division.

5. Orioles: Adley Rutschman deserves your pity.

AL Central finishing order

1. WHITE SOX: Losing Lance Lynn for two months and Garrett Crochet for the season stings, but the Sox remain the only force in a lightweight division.

2. Tigers: Adding Javier Baez, Austin Meadows, Eduardo Rodriguez and Tucker Barnhart should be enough to give Detroit its first winning record since 2016.

3. Twins: Signing Carlos Correa was shocking, but too many holes on the pitching staff temper the excitement.

4. Guardians: Signing star third baseman Jose Ramirez to a five-year, $124 million contract extension Wednesday temporarily soothes a frustrated fan base.

5. Royals: Highly rated rookie Bobby Witt Jr. joins an infield that includes Naperville's Nicky Lopez, who really stepped up last season.

AL West finishing order

1. Astros: Even without Carlos Correa, they can still hit. Right fielder Kyle Tucker leads the charge and is MVP caliber.

2. Mariners: They haven't been to the playoffs since 2001, the longest drought in baseball. Led by young outfielders Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez and new starter Robbie Ray, Seattle has some hope.

3. Angels: Shohei Ohtani. Mike Trout. Anthony Rendon. Noah Syndergaard. Jared Walsh. They always have big names, and always miss the postseason.

4. Rangers: Texas spent $500 million on free agents Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. That's a lot of money to avoid another last-place finish.

5. Athletics: If there is a professional sports team in worse shape than Oakland at the moment, that's pretty sad.

Wild-card teams

National League: Padres, Phillies, Cardinals

American League: Yankees, Rays, Mariners

NLDS

Dodgers over Padres

Braves over Brewers

NLCS

Dodgers over Braves

ALDS

Blue Jays over Yankees

WHITE SOX over Astros

ALCS

Blue Jays over WHITE SOX

World Series

Dodgers over Blue Jays

NL MVP

Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves

AL MVP

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

NL Cy Young

Corbin Burnes, Brewers

AL Cy Young

Gerrit Cole, Yankees

NL Rookie of the Year

Seiya Suzuki, CUBS

AL Rookie of the Year

Bobby Witt Jr.