Boys gymnastics: Serwatkiewicz dazzles in latest Hoffman Estates win

The members of Hoffman Estates varsity boys gymnastics team -- all four of them -- deserve a nickname.

Fab Four?

Already taken.

How about The Four-midables?

Hawks seniors Alex Serwatkiewicz, Teddy Prasopoulos and Adrian Zhou, along with junior Owen Carlson, flexed their collective muscle and showcased their four-star talent in a Mid-Suburban League West dual against visiting Conant on Thursday night.

Hoffman scored a season-high 143.6 points to Conant's 123.4, as the splendid Serwatkiewicz -- fifth at state on high bar last spring -- racked up 53.7 points to win the all-around behind first-place showings in all 6 events: 8.3 (floor), 8.8 (pommel horse), 9.1 (rings), 9.0 (vault), 9.0 (parallel bars) and 9.5 (high bar).

Zhou shared the gold with Serwatkiewicz on floor.

"All four of us are competitive, and we push each other," Serwatkiewicz, built like a swift linebacker, said.

His top move Thursday night, by far, was the half-in, half-out dismount he executed off the high bar. He stuck it super cleanly, triggering an eruption from awed spectators that shook the cozy gym. Even Conant's Cougars couldn't contain themselves, jumping and hollering and displaying wide-eyed, are-you-kidding-me expressions.

Imagine March Madness hoopsters on a bench reacting to an otherworldly dunk.

"I'm not the best gymnast in the world, but I love working hard and seeing what I can do in this sport," Serwatkiewicz said. "This sport, it's the best.

"What I also love is the team aspect of gymnastics. Being a part of a team is as exciting for me as competing is."

Coach Ryan Brown's Hawks have a legitimate shot at making it to next month's state meet. The last full-boat club of Hawks to perform on the last weekend of the season was the 2000 edition, which placed fifth.

"We're steadily improving, and we're right where we need to be at this point of the season," said Brown, a Hoffman Estates graduate (Class of 1995) who competed three events as a Hawks gymnast and started coaching and teaching English at his alma mater in 2003.

Junior Jaiden Delimba paced Conant in the Battle of Hoffman Estates with a 44.3 all-around mark (3rd place overall) and team-best scores on floor (7.9), rings (7.5), p-bars (7.9) and high bar (7.2). His top strengths in the highly difficult sport are control and strength.

"He's fun to watch, isn't he?" Cougars coach Paul Kim said. "I especially like it when he smiles during his routines. Who wouldn't? Jaiden is such a hardworking athlete, with a great foundation and an outstanding attitude."

Conant senior Steven Rodriguez helicoptered to a team-high 7.5 on pommel horse, while classmate KarlHeintz Megger landed a team-best 7.7 on vault.

Prasopoulos took runner-up honors in the all-around (45.4) and silvered on floor (8.1) and rings (8.3). Zhou (44.1), Carlson (42.9) and Conant senior Brennen Sohn (40.6) finished 4-5-6 in the all-around, respectively.