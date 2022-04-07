'A special place': Hossa officially retires -- and Blackhawks will retire his number next season

Of all the Blackhawks who played a part in the 2010, 2013 and 2015 Stanley Cup championships, there may not be one more beloved than Marian Hossa.

The reason is simple: While soft-spoken and humble away from the rink, the Slovakian combined incredible offensive skill with the lunch-bucket mentality of a fourth-liner on the ice.

Blue-collar Chicagoans fall in love with these kind of athletes, which is exactly why a sea of fans filled the United Center atrium Thursday to watch Hossa sign a one-day contract so he could retire as a Hawk.

"I have so many great memories," Hossa said. "Over the years I make so many friends. This city is like my second home because my daughter was born here and it's always gonna be that way.

"I just want to thank you guys because Chicago is a special place for me."

As Hossa's voice began quaking, he paused and began tapping his heart. Cheers then washed over Hossa, and moments later he put pen to paper on his final NHL contract.

After a tribute video was played, the Hawks announced Hossa's No. 81 will be retired during a ceremony next season. It will be the seventh number to hang in the rafters, joining Glenn Hall (1), Pierre Pilote and Keith Magnuson (3), Bobby Hull (9), Denis Savard (18), Stan Mikita (21) and Tony Esposito (35).

"After national anthem I sit down there and I look to the left and I saw those names and I still couldn't believe that my name next year is gonna be up there," Hossa said. "There is only a handful of names, or jerseys, and Chicago's got a history over 100 years. So to me that's amazing. I'm losing words."

The ceremony inside the atrium was emceed by Adam Burish, who played with Hossa in 2009-10, and also attended by chairman Rocky Wirtz and GM Kyle Davidson. Hossa found out about the Hawks' decision to retire his jersey when Wirtz called him over a week ago.

"He told me this news and that's when he really got me," Hossa said. "I was like really quiet and I didn't know what to say. It was just a special, special phone call."

Also special was the fans' support. They began arriving more than an hour before the 6:15 p.m. ceremony and packed the United Center atrium to the brim.

Hossa admitted their heartfelt reactions got to him.

"I don't do it often. I'm not an emotional person," Hossa said. "I'm a little even, nothing really (gets) me as much. But for some reason, at the end, I started realizing certain things and I started losing my voice a little bit, as you could tell.

"It was a really, really special thing to realize how many people showed up there. I knew there was going to be some, but it was like a full atrium of people, and it was just amazing to see the support I get and the appreciation.

"It's amazing to be back after four years and see the warm welcome in the city."

The Hawks are working on finalizing a role for Hossa in the organization.

"It's going to be something," Hossa said. "I'm definitely looking forward to it."

Alex Wennberg and Jordan Eberle scored for Seattle, and the expansion Kraken won Thursday their first visit to the United Center. Wennberg buzzed around Hawks defenseman Jake McCabe, made a move and tucked the puck behind goalie Kevin Lankinen at 0:47 of the second period. Eberle made it 2-0 with 1:39 remaining in the game.

The Hawks, who were outshot 17-3 in the first period, failed to score on a two-man advantage of 1:56 late in the second period. Because the second penalty was a double minor on Carson Soucy, the Hawks' power play continued for another 2:04, but they could not convert.

This was the eighth time the Hawks (24-36-11) have been shut out this season.