In need of help in starting rotation, White Sox turn to Cueto

In this May 23, 2016, file photo, San Francisco Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto throws against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco. Chris Sale of the Chicago White Sox will start for the American League in Tuesday night's, July 12, 2016, All-Star Game and Cueto of the Giants for the National League. Associated Press

The White Sox are in need of some help in the starting rotation with Lance Lynn likely out for two months following right knee surgery. Johnny Cueto wants to be the guy.

"Much love to the fans of the San Francisco Giants … thanks for everything. Let's get to work Chicago," Cueto posted on Twitter early Tuesday morning.

While the deal is still pending a physical, Cueto reportedly signed a minor-league contract with the Sox that pays $3 million and includes incentives once he reaches the majors.

With the season starting Friday against the Tigers, Cueto is expected to join Class AAA Charlotte when he's ready to pitch and go from there.

"Hoping not long," manager Tony La Russa told reporters on Tuesday, the day before the White Sox break camp and head to Detroit. "It's an exciting move, we're looking forward to it."

Once an exciting, effective starter, the 36-year-old Cueto has struggled the last three seasons after having Tommy John surgery in August of 2018.

In 22 games (21 starts) for the Giants last year, the right-hander was 7-7 with a 4.08 ERA.

Cueto is a two-time all star and he finished second in National League Cy Young Award voting in 2014 after going 20-9 with a 2.25 ERA for the Reds.

Over 14 seasons with Cincinnati, Kansas City and San Francisco, Cueto is 135-97 with a 3.45 ERA.

"He's had excellent command of three or four pitches that became like 10 or 12 because he had different angles coming at you," La Russa said.

Lucas Giolito is going to start Opening Day for the Sox on Friday, followed by Dylan Cease and Michael Kopech.

After an off day Monday, the White Sox open at Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday.

La Russa said Dallas Keuchel is the No. 5 starter, so newcomer Vince Velasquez or Reynaldo Lopez are positioned to start the home opener.