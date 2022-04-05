Hossa will officially retire as a Blackhawk on Thursday

Marian Hossa -- here celebrating the 2013 Stanley Cup victory -- will sign a one-day contract Thursday so he can retire as a Blackhawk. Associated Press

Marian Hossa will be signing a contract again with the Blackhawks.

This time, though, it's a one-day deal that allows the legendary Hall of Fame forward to officially retire as a member of the organization.

Hossa will sign at 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the United Center Atrium before the Hawks host the Seattle Kraken. He will speak with the media after the second intermission.

Hossa is considered by most to be the best free agent signing in the history of Chicago sports. He inked a 12-year deal July 1, 2009, then helped the Hawks to three Stanley Cup titles in six years.

"The Blackhawks and city of Chicago hold a special place in my heart," Hossa said in a statement. "Making the commitment to this organization in 2009 was the best decision I ever made. For all the memories my teammates and I made together, including three Stanley Cup wins, my family created just as many off the ice.

"The fans embraced us as one of their own, treating us so kindly wherever we went. Retiring as a Blackhawk is a dream come true and I couldn't imagine officially ending my career in any other way.

"I would like to thank the Wirtz family for making this a reality and for all they have done for me since I signed with the team."

A first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2020, Hossa scored 186 goals and had 229 assists in 534 games with the Hawks. He added 21 goals and 52 assists in 107 playoff games.

Hossa, who was forced to retire after the 2016-17 season due to a skin condition, finished with 525 goals and 609 assists in 1,309 games. Hossa scored 26 goals in his final campaign. It was the 15th time he scored 20 or more times.

The Hawks traded Hossa to Arizona for salary-cap relief July 12, 2018.