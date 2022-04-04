Arkush: Bears might have to dig a bit deeper to get backup tight end

Other than safety, tight end is the least likely position to see drafted in the first round -- just seven in the last five drafts -- and 2022 should be no exception.

But when you consider where all of today's greats were found -- Rob Gronkowski (42nd), Travis Kelce (63rd), George Kittle (146th), Zach Ertz (35th) -- it just means you have to dig a little deeper and have your board stacked right for day two.

While there are some interesting prospects this year, it is a particularly underwhelming class and it wouldn't be shocking to see none go before the third round.

Day 2 prospects

1. Trey McBride, Colorado St. (6-3½, 246, Senior)

A true Y tight end, McBride is not big by NFL standards, but he's a willing and effective blocker who caught 164 passes for 2,200 yards in 3½ seasons, culminating with the Mackey Award as the best tight end in college football last season. He's not a seam splitter or big home-run threat but is very effective in the middle zones. Biggest question mark is his red-zone skills with just 10 touchdowns on those 164 receptions.

2. Cade Otton, Washington (6-5, 247, Redshirt Senior)

Otton is another Y who can play in-line or slide out in the slot and is an exciting receiver with plenty of upside as a blocker, which he did do a fair amount of at Washington. He's a coach's son, which is usually a plus. He may need to add another 5-to-10 pounds of muscle in the weight room, but he has all the tools and his ceiling is high.

3. Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State (6-5½, 252, Senior)

This kid is a Y with limited potential as a receiver even though he was used more as a U than a Y at Ohio State, but he has the potential to be a ferocious in-line blocker and effective on third-and-short and third-and-medium throws. Nice speed for his size and dependable catching the ball, just not a special athlete.

4. Greg Dulcich, UCLA (6-4, 243, Redshirt Junior)

Dulcich is the best of our true U tight ends this year. He may never give you a ton as a blocker although he is willing, but could be an important part of the passing game. He's a former walk-on at UCLA as a 210-pound teenager who then added 35 pounds in the weight room and became a big-play receiver, averaging 17.7 yards per reception over three seasons.

5. Charlie Kolar, Iowa State (6-6½, 252, Redshirt Senior)

Kolar is a project with excellent size and a huge catch radius who was very productive in the passing game at Iowa St., but he needs some work as a blocker. Could easily add another 10 pounds and looks to have Jimmy Graham-type potential as a matchup nightmare for defenses.

6. Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M (6-3¾, 255, Junior)

This kid is a polarizing prospect. Some scouts love Wydermyer, but he's leaving others with doubts. He was ready for prime time as a freshman but never really emerged as a special player at A&M. He has some exciting skills as a receiver but will need to be challenged, coached and pushed to reach his ceiling.

7. Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina (6-4½, 245, Senior)

Likely has some special traits as a receiver but may be limited as a blocker, projecting him as complimentary move tight end. But he's one with big-play ability who could develop into a quality pass catcher. He's a high-character kid who will need work in the weight room.

Day 3 prospects

8. Jelani Woods, Virginia (6-7, 253, Redshirt Senior) -- 4.61 40-yard dash

9. Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State (6-4¾, 253, Senior) -- 4.63 40

10. James Mitchell, Virginia Tech (6-4, 249, Senior) -- 4.76 40*

11. Teagan Quitoriano, Oregon State (6-5½, 256, Senior) -- 4.85*

12. Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin (6-4¾, 250, Redshirt Senior) -- 4.81 40

13. Chase Allen, Iowa State (6-6, 251, Redshirt Senior) -- 4.70*

* Did not run 40-yard dash at NFL combine and 40 time listed is estimated by handheld watch at Pro Day.