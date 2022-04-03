Vosters to replace Foley in Blackhawks booth

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen, right, stops a shot by Arizona Coyotes center Jay Beagle during the first period Sunday at the United Center. Associated Press

The Blackhawks announced Sunday that 30-year-old Chris Vosters will replace Pat Foley as the play-by-play voice of the team.

Foley's last game will be April 14, when the Hawks host San Jose. That evening will feature memories of Foley throughout his 39-year career.

Vosters, who has previous experience working for the Big Ten Network, FOX Sports, ESPN and NBC Sports, will then take over for the remainder of the season.

"It's the honor of a lifetime to be named the next voice of the Chicago Blackhawks and succeed the great Pat Foley," said Vosters, who graduated from the University of Wisconsin School of Journalism. "This is more than just a job: it's the opportunity to work for one of the NHL's flagship franchises in a world-class city with the best fans in hockey."

The announcement was made by Foley during the first intermission and played for fans on the UC scoreboard.

"We are excited to celebrate Pat's retirement on April 14 as he has enjoyed a Hall of Fame career with the Blackhawks and will forever be a part of the family," said Jaime Faulkner, the Hawks' President of Business Operations. "It is great to have Pat with us as we take the next step and pass the torch to the future of our broadcast team. ...

"For many years, our fans have enjoyed the energy, passion for the game and creativity that Pat has brought to our broadcasts, and we are confident that Chris will carry that tradition to our fans moving forward."

Coyotes 3, Blackhawks 2 (OT):

Arizona's Shayne Gostisbehere scored on the power play with 14.7 seconds remaining in overtime when his shot deflected off Jonathan Toews and slid past Hawks goalie Kevin Lankinen at the United Center on Sunday. Patrick Kane was in the penalty box for high sticking.

The Hawks (24-35-11) had their chances in OT, with Taylor Raddysh hitting the post on a shot, Alex DeBrincat (2 assists) nearly connecting with Kane just in front of the net, and Erik Gustafsson just missing on a 30-foot blast. On the other end, Lankinen made several sensational saves and Gustafsson laid out to stop a 2-on-1 rush.

"Tough bounce there," Toews said. "Lanky made some big saves. Definitely wanted to get the extra (point) for him."

Dylan Strome and Kane scored for the Hawks. Kane's goal, his 22nd of the year, came on the power play and tied the game at 2-2 at 5:33 of the third period. Seth Jones registered his career-high best 42nd assist on the tally.

The Hawks have lost five straight and are 2-5-3 in the last 10 games. Their five-game homestand continues Thursday when the expansion Seattle Kraken visit the UC for the first time.