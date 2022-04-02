Right on: Adding Pollock in trade with Dodgers bolsters White Sox

Then with the Los Angeles Dodgers, AJ Pollock hits a double during Game 6 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves in 2021. AP File Photo/Oct. 23, 2021

The White Sox got it right.

In a whirlwind week that started with Andrew Vaughn making a diving catch and suffering a hip pointer that could cause him to miss Friday's season opener at Detroit, right field had been under an intense microscope.

Manager Tony La Russa caused a bit of a stir for saying those who wanted outside help in right "are probably not White Sox fans. White Sox fans know we have guys in this camp who can handle it."

A day later, Tuesday, Sox general manager Rick Hahn acquired outfielder Adam Haseley from Philadelphia in exchange for minor-league pitcher McKinley Moore.

The 25-year-old Haseley was the Phillies' first-round draft pick in 2017 (No. 8 overall), but he was a disappointment while hitting .264/.322/.373 with 5 home runs and 39 RBI in 116 games over parts of the last three seasons.

He was added to the mix of potential right fielders for the White Sox, joining Vaughn, Adam Engel, Gavin Sheets and Leury Garcia.

All in all, that's a solid group but it was still lacking a proven performer.

That changed on Friday, when Hahn sent relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel to the Dodgers in a trade for AJ Pollock.

"We are thrilled to add a player of AJ Pollock's caliber to this roster," Hahn told reporters. "We view him as making us better offensively as well as defensively and providing us with some important flexibility as we go through this season, as well as some depth for whatever valleys may lie ahead."

Pollock can play all three outfield spots, which is important if center fielder Luis Robert or left fielder Eloy Jimenez go down with another injury.

Assuming they don't, Pollock should get most of the playing time in right field even though he's played only 6 career games at the position. He made his first start in the corner spot Saturday night and gives the Sox's lineup a major upgrade.

"Trust me, he can play right field," manager Tony La Russa said. "He's a really good athlete and has a good arm, so that's easy to do."

The 34-year-old Pollock hit .297/.355/.536 with 27 doubles, a career-high tying 21 home runs, 69 RBI, 53 runs scored and 9 stolen bases in 117 games for Los Angeles last season.

As for the earlier mix of candidates, Engel likely makes the White Sox's roster as a reserve outfielder and Vaughn and Sheets can play left or right field at times and share designated hitter duties.

Garcia can play anywhere on the field but catcher, so he's back in his familiar super utility role.

Haseley is now probably ticketed to open the season with Class AAA Charlotte.

Kimbrel had to go and the Dodgers are picking up his $16 million salary for the upcoming season.

Pollock, who played college baseball at Notre Dame, gets $10 million from the Sox this year and he has a $10 million contract for 2023 with a $5 million buyout.

•Relief pitcher Garrett Crochet, who injured his left elbow pitching in a Cactus League game Thursday night, confirmed he's having season-ending Tommy John surgery in the next few days.