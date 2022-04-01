Sox trade Kimbrel to Dodgers for outfielder AJ Pollock

Lucas Giolito and the Sox Friday agreed to a one-year deal and avoided arbitration. Associated Press

Reliever Craig Kimbrel is headed to the Dodgers. Associated Press

AJ Pollock was acquired by the White Sox from the Dodgers Friday in exchange for relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel. Associated Press

The White Sox not only found Craig Kimbrel a new home Friday, they filled their hole in right field.

In a trade with the Dodgers, the team they share Camelback Ranch with in Glendale, Ariz., the Sox acquired AJ Pollock from Los Angeles.

On a busy Friday as spring training winds down, the White Sox also agreed on a one-year, $7.45 million contract with starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, avoiding salary arbitration.

Pollock hit .297/.355/.536 with 27 doubles, a career-high tying 21 home runs, 69 RBI, 53 runs scored and 9 stolen bases in 117 games last season.

A right-handed hitter, the 34-year-old outfielder batted .301/.353/.548 with 20 doubles, 14 homers and 52 RBI vs. right-handed pitching in 2021.

Over 10 seasons with the Diamondbacks and Dodgers, Pollock slashed .281/.338/.482 with 195 doubles, 31 triples, 126 home runs, 414 RBI, 499 runs scored and 119 stolen bases in 895 games.

Trading Kimbrel was an obvious move for the Sox.

After they acquired the all-star closer in a trade with the Cubs last July, Kimbrel struggled in his new primary role setting up Liam Hendriks.

After posting a 0.49 ERA and saving 23 games for the Cubs, Kimbrel had a 5.09 ERA and 1 save for the Sox.

The 33-year-old reliever talked about his future earlier in spring training.

"I think the best fit is always to win ballgames," Kimbrel said. "That's all I want to do, win. Wherever that is, wherever they decide I need to be, that's where I'm going to be doing it."

When exchanging salary arbitration numbers just over a week ago, Giolito filed for $7.5 million and the White Sox filed at $7.3 million.

Giolito said it was "unfortunate" and "disheartening" that no deal could be reached, but that changed Friday.