Mark Gonzales: A few things Manfred can do to rebuild the trust with players

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said after the lockout he needs to work at promoting a better relationship with players association. Associated Press

It's been three weeks since Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association settled on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement designed to bring labor peace for the next five seasons.

Perhaps more encouraging was commissioner Rob Manfred's admission he has failed in promoting a good relationship with players and vowed to heal the wounds that ran deep during the 99-day lockout.

This suggestion box won't be stuffed with recommendations. Manfred already has embarked on meeting with selected players in Florida and Arizona, according to The Athletic.

Manfred's mission is to meet with every team at least once this season.

This is a more reasonable pace than trying to meet with every team in spring training, a hectic schedule that MLB's security department and MLBPA officials are able to fulfill every spring. Furthermore, Manfred's invitation for players to visit him at his headquarters in New York is a wise move. In past years, many players spoke highly of their short trips to MLBPA offices prior to playing games at Yankee Stadium or Citi Field to gain more knowledge about specific issues and to voice their concerns.

Manfred, according to The Athletic story, has been receptive to the players' concerns. It might also help if he can convey MLB's annual mission, their marketing plans and stressing their importance in promoting the game and cultivating a win-win environment.

Contrary to what some media members post on their social media accounts, the players are the game. And Manfred needs to stress that to the players.

There was plenty at stake during negotiations that started 2½ months after the start of the lockout. But MLB has been willing to be more flexible on certain issues.

Four years ago, former Cubs infielder Ben Zobrist responded to a warning about being fined for noncompliance after wearing black cleats for day home games by publicizing the matter on his Instagram account and eventually discussing the matter with MLB rules official Joe Torre.

Tensions quelled, and players have taken advantage of their cleat freedom on Players Weekend.

Manfred's meetings should extend to All-Star Game activities, showing the sport's elite players that he appreciates their contributions and efforts to popularize the game.

It starts with the Futures Game and letting the prospects know he's aware of their potential and what might be in store for them if they fulfill their talents. The first day of the draft is scheduled for the same day, but an introduction and handshake with each first-round selection should suffice.

The Home Run Derby provides its own energy, sometimes making the All-Star Game like nothing more than a formality. A brief visit to the American League and National League clubhouses, congratulating the players on their achievements and representing the game on one of its biggest stages.

According to The Athletic, former outfielder Raul Ibanez has accompanied Manfred on his player visits. Ibanez, MLB's senior vice president of on-field operations, was regarded as one of the nicest players in the game prior to his retirement in 2014.

But over the last seven years, several players have expressed privately of their desire to leave the game. Some have been All-Stars, others have been serviceable. But all have earned at least or closed to 10 years of service time, so they've witnessed a lot in their careers and are worth listening to.

Much of their consternation stemmed from the micromanaging of their teams after performing well for their careers. But they've seen enough in their careers to provide some input on how the game can improve, on and off the field.

Some former MLB employees have noticed the influx of Ivy Leaguers since Manfred succeeded Bud Selig in December 2014. After pitcher Chris Young, a Princeton graduate, retired in the spring of 2018, he was quickly hired as MLB vice president of on-field operations and promoted to senior VP two years later to replace Torre.

Young left after the 2020 season to become GM of the Rangers, and former players Gregor Blanco and Nick Hundley were soon hired to share Young's on-field duties.

Listening to and hiring more former players who truly care about the state of the game can also rebuild the trust.