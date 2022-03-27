In Sox's win over Dodgers, Vaughn carted off field with right hip injury

White Sox right fielder Andrew Vaughn catches a fly ball in a spring training baseball game Friday, March 25, 2022, in Peoria, Ariz. Vaughn was injured making a diving catch in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Associated Press

Playing right field for the White Sox in Sunday's 9-0 Cactus League win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Glendale, Arizona, Andrew Vaughn made a diving catch in the fourth inning and injured his right hip.

A natural first baseman, Vaughn had to be carted off the field at Camelback Ranch.

According to the Sox, Vaughn has "right hip discomfort and is undergoing further evaluation."

As a rookie last season, Vaughn hit .235/.309/.396 with 15 home runs and 48 RBI in 127 games.

The White Sox' first-round draft pick in 2019 (No. 3 overall) played 95 games in left field, 18 in right and 15 at first base, and he was also used at second and third base.

In Sunday's win over Los Angeles -- sparked by Luis Robert's 2 home runs -- third baseman Jake Burger also exited the game with left ankle discomfort.