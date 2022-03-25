Sox's Yermin Mercedes out 6-8 weeks with fractured left hand

The White Sox announced Yermin Mercedes is out 6-8 weeks with a hamate fracture in his left hand. Associated Press

MESA, Ariz. -- Yermin Mercedes arrived at the White Sox's training camp with a razor thin chance of claiming a spot on the Opening Day roster.

Now, he has no chance.

The Sox announced Mercedes has a hamate fracture in his left hand. He'll have surgery Monday morning in Phoenix and is projected to be out 6-8 weeks.

Mercedes is a natural catcher, but he switched to left field this spring and has been primarily used at designated hitter.

In 5 Cactus League games, Mercedes was 3-for-9.

Last year, Mercedes came out swinging for the White Sox. He hit .415/.455/.659. with 5 home runs and 16 RBI and was named American League Rookie of the Month for April.

Mercedes went into a deep slump after that and was optioned to Class AAA Charlotte on July 2. He announced his retirement on Instagram three weeks later but changed his mind the next day and returned to Charlotte's roster.