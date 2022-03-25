Gonzales: Sox should bolster pitching, not worry about right field

It's no secret the White Sox have tried to move reliever Craig Kimbrel. Associated Press

Cries for free agent right fielder Michael Conforto sprinted across White Sox social media after the rival Twins agreed to terms with All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa.

It's understandable that White Sox fans would collectively yell for a countermove, especially since Sox right fielders posted a minus 1.5 WAR in 2021 -- 26th in the majors -- with a .671 slugging percentage.

And deep-rooted loyalists, aware of the Twins' earlier acquisition of pitcher Sonny Gray, still shiver at Torii Hunter barreling over Jamie Burke in 2004, or the "Piranhas" who often out-skilled the Sox en route to 2006 and 2009 American League Central titles.

No need to detail Nomar Mazara's struggles in 2020, but right field is an issue.

Just not as acute as the need for more pitching.

Adding a seasoned starter like Sean Manaea or Frankie Montas of the Athletics would fortify a strong rotation that led the American League with a 3.57 ERA but will be monitored closely following a shortened spring training and a rash of injuries in the latter half of 2021.

The price could be steep, but the Sox are in win-now mode. Two consecutive quick exits from the AL playoffs heightened the collective anxiety of the Sox community in the off-season, and chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, 86, like some of us, aren't getting any younger.

The Braves were engaged in talks with the Sox regarding All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel until they signed free agent Kenley Jansen to a one-year, $14 million contract, according to The Athletic.

That was fascinating on several fronts. First, Kimbrel would have had an opportunity to return to his original team and be closer to his offseason home in Tennessee.

Reuniting with the Braves would have provided Kimbrel with the chance to regain his closer duties and his path to the Hall of Fame.

Finally, the Sox would have freed up much of Kimbrel's contract, although the compensation likely would have been tied to how much of Kimbrel's $16 million salary they would have paid.

The Braves' young pitching reservoir remains deep after trading prospects Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes as part of the Matt Olson trade. More likely, the savings from any Kimbrel trade would be applied toward an experienced pitcher.

The free agent pool is much shallower. Adding another veteran left-handed reliever would allow Garrett Crochet to gain more experience in a swing role similar to Michael Kopech last season.

If the price for pitching appears too steep right now, it remains OK to save your money for playoff tickets. The Sox won 93 games despite losing sluggers Luis Robert and Eloy Jiménez for more than half of the 2021 season.

In addition to providing much-needed dependable defense at second base and run production, Josh Harrison will be further motivated to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

As for Andrew Vaughn and Gavin Sheets, manager Tony La Russa will need to find a way to give them ample at-bats and let them prove they're capable of producing more. Vaughn is more versatile, while Sheets provides production from the left side. The latter asset hasn't been weighed heavily since the days of Jim Thome and A.J. Pierzynski, but Sheets will need to improve his production against lefties.

If it becomes apparent by Memorial Day that an experienced run producer in right field is necessary, the Sox have enough depth in their farm system to make a trade possible. The price won't be as steep for a rental, and the Braves proved last summer that you can retool your entire outfield (with Joc Pederson, Jorge Soler and Eddie Rosario) and win the World Series without putting a dent in their deep farm system.

But the focus for the Sox should remain exclusively on acquiring pitching, especially with a shortened spring training, the potential for more injuries and the luxury of a first-round playoff bye for the two teams with the top records in each league.

That would enhance their chances to get past the first round and advance deeper -- finally.