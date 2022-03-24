Arkush: Which remaining free agents make sense for Bears?

Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield congratulates wide receiver Jarvis Landry after he scored on a 16-yard touchdown last season against Detroit. Landry could fill a void with the Bears. Associated Press

I know I'm the one that keeps preaching patience, but it's hard not to get just a bit frustrated with general manager Ryan Poles' approach to his first free-agency period with the Bears.

Wednesday's announcement that former Minnesota Vikings guard Dakota Dozier is the newest Bear has to leave you shaking your head just a bit.

Maybe the kid is a stud.

But with huge holes on your offensive line does going to a division rival, which has struggled up front almost as much as you have, for a 30-year-old with seven seasons in the league with the New York Jets and Vikings and just 29 starts -- not to mention spending the bulk of last year on the practice squad -- seem like an upgrade?

This move appears to be a step down from Alex Bars, who is three years younger and just went to the Las Vegas Raiders on a one-year deal for $1.7 million.

Poles has made it clear he intended to shop in the "second and third waves of free agency." That's fine when you're rebuilding.

But that second wave had to begin Monday in Week 2 of this free-agent market, and Dozier and fullback Khari Blasingame isn't much of a haul.

If his choice is to rebuild with no concern for winning or losing this year that's fine, I guess. Some would even applaud an effort to get the first, second or third overall pick in the draft next year.

But how exactly is Justin Fields supposed to get better with Allen Robinson, James Daniels and Jason Peters now gone from one of the league's worst offenses and only Lucas Patrick, Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown, Blasingame and Dozier added?

There is real talent still available, most likely now on the shorter-term prove-it deals Poles seeks, but who are they and is he going to bite?

Let's take a look:

Wide receivers

Jarvis Landry: He's been a QB's best friend in both Miami and Cleveland. Landry has missed just six games in eight seasons and has averaged 86 catches and 950 yards over that span. He turns 30 this year.

Julio Jones: Yes, he's 33, but if he can stay healthy, think of what he can do for Fields as a security blanket. He's a big-play target and could help to take pressure off Darnell Mooney.

Tight end

Eric Ebron: Cole Kmet is the future but the position isn't a one-man show. Ebron, while another health risk, is a real threat when he's available.

Left tackle

Eric Fisher: Yep, the Chiefs moved on from him after the 2020 season, but he's still just 31 and performed reasonably well in Indianapolis last season. If Teven Jenkins or Larry Borom can't play the position (a real possibility), Fields could lose another season of development.

Nate Solder: He's 34 and maybe not what he once was, but the Bears need some insurance on Fields' blind side.

Daryl Williams: Williams is a right tackle but still, all you have right now behind Jenkins and Borom is Lachavious Simmons.

Cornerbacks

Stephon Gilmore: Even at 32, he played at a high level when healthy in Carolina last year.

Kevin King: King is 27 and had a big season for Green Bay in 2019 but hasn't been able to stay healthy since. You don't find 6-3, 200 pounds on the corner very often.

Safeties

Tashaun Gipson: He's already played last two seasons in Chicago on one-year deals and played well. Gipson is great in the locker room and the huddle.

Tyrann Mathieu: We're talking about an All-Pro talent here who will be 30 this season and whom Poles knows very well.

DeShon Elliott: This kid's a legit strong safety with 28 starts in his first three seasons after spending his rookie year on injured reserve.

P.J. Williams: Williams can play safety or corner and was a top prospect coming out of Florida St. He's had off-the-field issues but is a big hitter and still just 28.

Edge rushers

Derek Barnett: I like Poles' signing of Al-Quadin Muhammad, but Barnett is still just 26 and was the 14th overall pick in Philly when assistant general manager Ian Cunningham was the Eagles' director of college scouting.