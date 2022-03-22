Scouting girls track and field in the Northwest suburbs

St. Viator's Mary Grace Hegberg finishes running the 1600-meter race at the 2021 Class 2A Girls Track and Field Meet.s. Daryl Quitalig for Shaw Local

Hersey's Becca Caliendo competes in the shot put during the Nagel-Saylor Indoor Invitational last Saturday at North Central College in Naperville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Conant's Vashayla Bradley competes in the long jump during the Nagel-Saylor Indoor Invitational last Saturday at North Central College in Naperville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Prospect's Audrey Ginsberg looks toward her teammates with delight as the Knights win the 3,200-meter relay during the Class 3A girls state track meet in 2021. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

St. Viator junior Emmi Scales, one of the top 200-meter dashers in Class 2A last spring (7th at state, with a time of 12.66), has been training as a hurdler this year.

The most challenging hurdle to scale for girls track teams in the Northwest suburbs in 2022?

Prospect.

It's a Mount Everest-high hurdle, at least.

Knights coach Peter Wintermute's girls of spring overwhelmed the field at Saturday's Nagel-Saylor MSL indoor meet at North Central College in Naperville, racking up 149.5 points to runner-up Barrington's 83. Fremd and Hersey tied for third place with 59-point efforts.

"This team is well-rounded and has high-level performers in all 18 events," Wintermute said, adding 10 of his Knights ranked in the state's Top 25 in a combined 14 events before the gathering at NCC.

"We hope to break a number of records this spring."

Prospect senior Daria Tersina's most significant number at the final indoor meet of the season Saturday was three -- or the number of individual events she won. The Winona State-bound standout (7th in the 100 at the Class 3A state meet in 2021) finished first in the 200 (26.37), in the triple jump (11.8 meters) and in the 55-meter dash (7.4).

Hat tricks happen in track and field, too.

Prospect's other wondrously talented and hardworking Knights include senior Audrey Ginsberg (distance, relays), sophomore Lily Ginsberg (distance, relays), junior Hailey Erickson (distance, relays), junior Cam Kalaway (distance, relays), Giselle Salom Hamwi (sprints, pole vault) and Lily Lucansky (a state qualifier in the discus last year).

Prospect wound up 20th as a team at state after earning Mid-Suburban League and sectional championships.

Primary MSL West threat Barrington was led last weekend by senior and South Dakota recruit Bre Dunn (1st, 55 hurdles, 8.86) and freshman Scout Storms (1st, 1600, 5:08.71). Fillies coach Jody Gitelis' 34th squad also boasts senior Claire Kavanagh (school-record holder in the discus, 137-3), junior Sofia Rosenzweig (jumps, sprints), junior Sierra Origer (sprints, jumps, relays), sophomore Kari Drage (distance, relays), junior Kendall Origer (sprinter, triple jump) and senior Ella Holtermann (distance).

"Our team returns some talented individuals who are setting the example for a very young squad of eager athletes," said Gitelis, whose staff includes another 34-year veteran in distance coach Deb Revolta.

Among the other gold-medal performances at the Nagel-Saylor invite: Hersey junior Anna Harden (3200, 11:29.28) and senior Becca Caliendo (shot put, 12.07 meters); Rolling Meadows' Oreoluwa Oloro (high jump, 1.5 meters) and Melina Moreno (pole vault 10-0); Hoffman Estates senior three-sport athlete Ashley Oliver (400, 58.54); and Fremd senior Kiera White (long jump, 5.6 meters).

"Our conference is pretty strong, and we would consider it a great season if we were to finish in the top half at the MSL meet in May," RM coach Charlie Henry said.

Schaumburg coach Kristin Zillmer, meanwhile, claims her group "looks stronger than ever" and would like nothing better than to finish in the top four at the MSL meet. Among her top returning Saxons are junior Chali Baumann (long jump, sprints, relays), senior and competitive cheerleader Layla Jessie (jumps), junior Antenise Williams (throws) and senior Erica Jensen (jumps).

The maiden name of first-year Saxons distance coach Lana Lazaridis is Macnider. Lana is a Schaumburg Wall of Famer in the 1600 and 3200. The Macnider name should look familiar to Saxons Nation. Lana's father and uncle both served as coaches at Schaumburg.

Other springtime medal seekers at MSL West schools include Palatine seniors Jocie Waddington (sprint relays), Kaci Wimer (sprint relays) and Amelia Donlin (throws); Conant seniors Vashayla Bradley (jumps, hurdles), Farah Cisse (jumps) and Neveah Williams (throws); Hoffman Estates senior Val Daniel (1600, 3200); and Fremd senior Mia Hardy (throws).

Hersey, of the MSL East, took runner-up honors to Prospect at last year's MSL JV meet.

"We return strong sprinters, distance runners, hurdlers, jumpers and throwers," Huskies coach Jim Miks said.

First-year Buffalo Grove head coach Bryan Quesea gets to deploy senior Cassidy Kallas in the 800; she qualified for state in the event last year. The coach noted the Bison crew is twice the size of last year's edition, and 13 of BG's 15 athletes that ran in last year's MSL outdoor meet have at least one more year of eligibility.

Junior and two-time cross country state qualifier Brenda Torres -- a medalist in the fall sport in 2021 -- paces Wheeling's Wildcats. Coach Tim Nowicki's seniors helped Wheeling capture a sectional title when they were freshmen in 2019. Two of them: Jessica Avalos (middle distance and Riana Hayes (sprints/jumps).

Elk Grove will count on distance runners Maddie Reid and Sarah Damdinbazar and high jumper Megan Shafar.

St. Viator senior Mary Grace Hegberg emerged as one of the most decorated Cook County athletes at the Class 2A state meet in '21, silvering in the 3200 (10:36.99) and bronzing in the 1600 (5:03.03).

Look for Leyden to rely on its relays for consistent points this spring. Senior Stephanie Dominguez is one of coach Brent Dempsey's trusty baton passers.

Expect Maine West seniors Lexi Blackwood (sprints) and Lena Perry (sprints) and junior Kennedy Young (distance) to carry the load for the Warriors; Maine South's Hawks feature senior distance specialist Maria Marcucci, junior Morgan Giola (distance) and sophomores Reese LaBorne (high jump), Madison Basquin (jumps, hurdles) and Olivia DeLuca (distance); and Maine East's young contingent will look to seniors Sonye Bryant (hurdles, triple jump), Denise Olea (long jump, sprints) and Kathleen McGinnis (distance) for guidance and inspiration.