Scouting Fox boys volleyball

St. Charles North coach Todd Weimer likes his team's size and athletic ability as they aim for a top three finish in the DuKane Conference and a regional championship. Daily Herald file photo

Robert Schwantz has guided his Bartlett boys volleyball team to Upstate Eight Conference championships in 2019 and 2021.

The Hawks have won the U-46 tournament title the last three years.

What is missing is a regional title.

Bartlett, which hasn't won a regional in over 20 years, returns six players with experience which includes three all-conference players from a team which went 21-4 overall and a perfect 8-0 in the UEC to win the conference.

Senior Adarsh Patel was a first-team UEC selection while senior Anthony Mapes and junior Spencer Medendorf were honorable mention all-conference selections.

Others back with considerable experience are seniors Jack Morrissey and Lucas Messere along with junior Adam Koniecko.

Junior Aaron Amawan is vying for playing time.

"Glenbard East and South Elgin are top teams in the conference," said Schwantz. "We certainly want to repeat as conference champs and win a regional for the first time in over 20 years."

Bartlett will be challenged in the UEC by South Elgin. The Storm, guided by second-year coach Jesse Bossenga, were 8-5 a year ago and 6-2 in the conference.

Returnees include seniors Andrew Galanes (all-UEC), Kyle Aluquin (all-UEC), Evan Deguzman, Tayden Cuasay, Ryan Vo Setter, Jon Kirchner and Maaz Syed.

Junior Sean Harvey gained valuable experience as a sophomore.

Pushing for playing time are these newcomers: seniors Michael Hankins and Caden Kapraun; juniors Kyle Molidor, Kishan Patel and Adrian Martinez; and sophomore Avery Ekstrom.

"We would like to push for the UEC title," said Bossenga. "We return a lot of players with experience. We have a talented group of underclassmen. Guys are pushing each other in practice."

Larkin and Streamwood hoped to be improved teams in the UEC in 2022.

The Royals, coached by Katie Smiley, return senior Garrett Leaver and junior Mike Noettl. The top newcomer for Smiley is junior Jacob Smith.

The Sabres hope to improve on a 5-13 overall mark and 2-6 UEC slate.

Coach Michelle Mueller welcomes back senior Josh Marzano, juniors Michael Greter and Manny Nieto, and sophomore Christian Sandoval.

Newcomers looking to break into the rotation are seniors Alexsis Garcia and Christian Patino, and sophomore Brandon Vonavong.

"We have a young team with some varsity experience," said Mueller. "We look forward to being competitive. We have a great group of athletes, We look forward to improving our overall record and conference record."

Marmion Academy, guided by Barb Ebert, was 8-9 overall and 6-3 in the Catholic League in 2021.

The Cadets return a formidable and tall frontlne which includes 6-6 senior Vlad Erickson, 6-7 junior Kyle Wydra and 6-3 junior Tommy Canavan.

West Aurora hopes to improve on a 4-14 and 1-6 Southwest Prairie Conference record from a year ago.

Coach Tolis Koskinaris welcomes back seniors Jak Koehler and Gracin Bacarella along with junior Owen Hendricks.

The Blackhawks hope to get contributions from juniors Justus Barbel, Quinn Leonard and Dylan Fiegel.

Nyck Harvey, the women's coach at Judson University, is the coach for the new boys program at Harvest Academy.

Top performers are likely to be junior David De Souza and freshman Blake Barkow.

St. Edward first-year coach Nicole Skrzpchak welcomes back St. Ambrose recruit senior Kyle Schelonka and junior Morgan Sajtar.

Vying for openings in the starting lineup include sophomore Josh Pottorf and Josh Schelonka.

"It is a rebuilding season with new coaches," said Skrzpchak, "Our goals are to focus on the basics and develop a more consistent offensive approach and have a solid defense. We look forward to growth as the season progresses. We look for the older players for leadership."

Huntley, which has had a program since 2016, is led by coach Gerry Marchand.

Juniors Jayden Bell and Adrian Martinez are back for the Red Raiders. Freshman Matt Leith hopes to break into the rotation.

"We always hope to win more games than last season," said Marchand. "That is always the goal."

Fox boys volleyball at a glance

Top teams: Bartlett, Geneva, South Elgin, St. Charles North, St. Charles East, Marmion Academy

Top players: Marmion Academy -- Vlad Erickson, Sr; Kyle Wydra, Sr; Tommy Canavan, Jr; West Aurora -- Jak Koehler, Sr; Gracin Bacarella, Sr; Owen Hendricks, Jr; Harvest Academy -- David DeSouza Jr; Blake Barkow, Fr; St. Edward -- Kyle Schelonka, Sr; Morgan Sajtar, Jr; Geneva -- Colin Kelly, Sr; Brendan Mally, Sr; Jack Mally, So; St. Charles North -- Brady Rasso, Sr; , Carson Kuligowski, Sr; James Zuckerman, Sr; Streamwood -- Josh Marzano, Sr; Manny Nieto, Jr; Michael Greter, Jr; Josh Marzano, So; Bartlett -- Adarsh Patel, Sr; Anthony Mapes, Sr; Jack Morrisey, Sr; Lucas Messere, Sr; Adam Koniecko, Jr; Spencer Medendorf, Jr; St. Charles East -- John Farrow, Sr; Aadi Pater, Sr; John Matenko, Sr; Larkin -- Garrett Leaver, Sr; Mike Noettl, Jr; Huntley -- Jayden Bell, Jr; Adrian Martinez, Soph; South Elgin -- Andrew Galanes, Sr; Kyle Aluquin, Sr; Sean Harvey, Jr; Eran Deguzman, Sr; Tayden Cuasay, Sr -- Ryan Vo Setterr, Sr; John Kirchner, Sr; Maaz Syed, Sr

Season skinny: A 22-8 season, along with a 8-4 mark good enough for a tie for second in the DuKane Conference, was certainly a good year for the Geneva Vikings and seventh-year coach Stephanie Hennig.

The Vikings, who lost in the regional final to Buffalo Grove, are looking for a little bit more in 2022.

Geneva should win the battle of the net most nights with 6-5 senior Colin Kelly, 6-3 senior Brendan Mally and 6-5 sophomore Jack Mally.

Newcomer senior Dan Youman hopes to break into the starting rotation.

"We are senior heavy, very experienced and are a competitive group," said Hennig. "The DuKane is very competitive and I am looking forward to the boys battling throughout the season."

Thirteenth-year coach Todd Weimer is looking forward to improvement in 2022 at St. Charles North.

The North Stars, 13-11 a year ago and 5-7 in the DuKane Conference, welcome back senior Brady Raso, Carson Kuligowski and James Zuckerman. The North Stars lost to Lake Park in the regional finals.

Seeking playing time for the North Stars are seniors Dan Surges, Ethan Brian and Nathan Kumar along with juniors John Jakaitis, Steve Litteral, Nathan Simpson and Nathan Skarish and freshman Joey Stablein.

"We have great size and athletic ability," said Weimer. "We lack depth on the bench. We want to win a regional and finish top three in the conference."

St. Charles East, coached by Kate McCullagh, are led by returnees seniors John Farrow, Aadi Patel and John Matenko.

Newcomers vying for playing time are seniors Edgar Burgos, Ram Ganesh and Brad Mandik along with juniors Matt Beecher and Evan Ites and sophomore Adi Nakarini.