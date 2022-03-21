Fleury headed to Minnesota for draft pick

Marc-Andre Fleury acknowledges the crowd Jan. 8 in Las Vegas. Fleury was traded by the Blackhawks to Minnesota Monday. The Hawks acquired him from Las Vegas. Associated Press

After weeks of speculation and debate, Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson was able to trade Marc-Andre Fleury before Monday's trade deadline.

Fleury was traded to Minnesota for a conditional first-round pick in 2022 that becomes a second rounder if the Wild does not reach the conference finals and Fleury doesn't win at least four games in the first two rounds. Also, the Hawks are retaining 50% of Fleury's salary.

"We appreciate his willingness to work with us on finding a deal that worked for everyone," said Davidson, who is scheduled to meet with the media shortly after 2 p.m. "The Blackhawks wish him and his family the best in Minnesota."

Fleury's time in Chicago was short, and he left such an indelible mark that none of his teammates will ever forget how he helped grow their games -- and their love of the game.

"He's probably the best teammate I've had in my entire career," said forward Brandon Hagel, who was shipped off to Tampa Bay last Friday.

The Hawks understood what kind of player they were getting when then-GM Stan Bowman acquired Fleury from Vegas last off-season. But most had yet to experience the depths of Fleury's thoughtfulness, generosity, wit and competitiveness.

They also found out that Fleury -- even at age 37 -- still exudes a childlike exuberance and loves to keep things light. That was most evident after a December practice when Fleury took a Nerf gun out at Fifth Third Arena and started firing away at his teammates. One shot nailed Jonathan Toews right in the noggin.

"One of the nicest guys," Hagel said.

"He's definitely one of the best teammates I've played with," said defenseman Seth Jones. "He cares so much. ... He's always got something nice to say, something good to say, something positive to say even when times are tough. ...

"I've played with some pretty good goalies in my career, from Pekka Rinne to (Sergei) Bobrovsky and so on. Just how genuine he is, it makes everyone else care that much more and hopefully be that much better."

Hawks coach Derek King loved that Fleury never worried about his ice time, never complained if he was pulled out of a game and took the time to help fellow goalies like Kevin Lankinen, Arvid Soderblom and Collin Delia.

"He's just a solid human being," King said last week. "He's ready to play, he plays. If he gets pulled, he's fine. He's a competitor. We're going to miss him if he's gone because he's a solid, solid rock for our group of young players. And for any goalie coming up backing him up, that's free goalie school right there. You don't have to pay for that."

Moving Fleury (19-21-5, .908 save percentage, 2.95 goals against average) was definitely a win for Davidson, who has admitted the Hawks will be undergoing a rebuilding project that could last three to five years -- if not longer.

With Fleury gone, it gives Lankinen an opportunity to prove he can be a No. 1 netminder -- or at least a strong backup. Lankinen impressed as a rookie in 2020-21 by going 17-14-5 with a .909 save percentage and 3.01 goals against average. He's struggled much of this season, however, going 3-8-4 with an .885 save percentage and 3.51 goals against average that ranks 58th out of 67 goalies with at least 12 appearances.