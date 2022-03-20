Mercedes looking to recapture old magic with White Sox

Chicago White Sox's Yermin Mercedes celebrates after hitting a walkoff-single against the Detroit Tigers on June 4, 2021. Mercedes had an outstanding start to the season before hitting a bad slump. But he's looking to get another shot to prove his skills. AP File Photo

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- He was way up last season, then way down.

At the White Sox's training camp this spring, Yermin Mercedes is just trying to find a happy balance.

Winning a spot on the Sox's roster coming out of spring training last year, Mercedes not only made the most of his opportunity, he became an instant sensation.

Mercedes went 8-for-8 to open the season, a major-league record.

He hit 5 home runs in April that averaged 444 feet, and one was measured at 485.

Mercedes was the toast of baseball in the opening month, and he ran away with American League Rookie of the Month honors after hitting .415/.455/.659.

"I almost got the MVP," Mercedes said with a laugh. "Just kept grinding, working hard. I never imagined I was going to go 8-for-8. I want to do the same thing if the White Sox will give me the opportunity. I'm feeling great now."

After his torrid April, Mercedes' story took a drastic turn for the worst.

Not only did he go into a deep slump in May, Mercedes was criticized by manager Tony La Russa for swinging at a 3-0 pitch and homering late in a blowout win over the Twins.

Optioned to Class AAA Charlotte on July 2, Mercedes announced his retirement on Instagram three weeks later. He changed his mind the next day and returned to Charlotte's roster, but Mercedes never made it back to the Sox's roster.

He has new hope this spring, and the 29-year-old Mercedes is trying a new position -- left field.

"I like that because it's more versatility," he said. "If I can play more positions, it's more chances to play, more chances to be in the lineup. When Tony talked to me I said, 'Yes, yes, I can do it.' So we practice every day."

Mercedes is a natural catcher, but the White Sox already have Yasmani Grandal at the position with Zack Collins and Seby Zavala again battling for the backup job.

"Tony wants me working in left right now," Mercedes said. "So when he wants me to work on the catching stuff, I will catch."

Mercedes has appeared at designated hitter in Cactus League play so far, and that is another option for getting back to the Sox.

"I think he's an athlete," La Russa said. "Right now, left (field) is where he's most comfortable. He's in a tough spot here. Just go out there and work because there's a chance something will break for him."

If he catches a break, Mercedes hopes he can again be a productive bat and immensely popular player on the South Side.

"This is my family so everything I do, I'm doing it for the White Sox," Mercedes said. "I'm working hard every day. When they give me the opportunity again, I can do it. I love the White Sox, I love to be here with this team."