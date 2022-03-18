Blackhawks trade Hagel to Tampa for 2 draft picks, forwards

The Blackhawks have traded forward Brandon Hagel to Tampa Bay in exchange for two draft picks and forwards Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk. Associated Press

When a franchise begins a rebuilding project it means no player on the current roster is untouchable.

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson made this clear when meeting with reporters at Fifth Third Arena two weeks ago -- and he proved it Thursday by trading do-it-all forward Brandon Hagel to Tampa Bay.

The Hawks received the Lightning's first-round picks in 2023 and 2024 as well as forwards Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk. In addition to Hagel, the Lightning received the Hawks' fourth-round picks in 2022 and 2023.

The 24-year-old Raddysh has 5 goals and 7 assists in 53 games this season, his first in the NHL. The 23-year-old Katchouk is also a rookie and has 2 goals and 4 assists in 38 games. Both are signed through the 2023-24 season and carry identical $758,333 cap hits.

Hagel is second on the Hawks in goals with 21 and he's added 16 assists in 55 games. Thirteen of his goals have come in the last 24 games, including 3 during an 8-5 win over New Jersey Feb. 25.

The Hawks selected the 23-year-old in the sixth round of the 2016 draft.