Scouting the 2022 boys volleyball season in Lake County

Antioch coach Jamie Atkinson says that her boys volleyball team is "built on hard work."

Senior Ethan Losinger is a great example of that type of ethic.

"E-Lo," as Losinger is called, has been a leading force on the Sequoits for the past three seasons.

"He's the first one in the gym and the last one out, and he's the kind of kid that you love to coach," said Atkinson. "He has leadership, dedication and skills, he takes all the feedback that he's given, and he always wants to improve.

"E-Lo just lays his body out for any ball he can get to, and he has a great jump serve. He's just a natural volleyball player, and I can't wait to see how the next phase of his career plays out for him."

Losinger, who was scheduled to commit to Trinity International University in Deerfield this week, will be one of the few seniors on the squad this year as the Antioch roster will be composed mostly of underclassmen.

"We going to be a good team this year," he said, "but next year, we're going to be even better, and I hope that I can have a role in building that foundation. We've started out the season just trying to figure out what this team is about. We have a ton of good athletes, so our goal to improve as the season goes along."

Atkinson adds that on the outside this year, they have junior Gavin Nelson, who "has one of the quickest swings we have ever seen at Antioch."

The Sequoits hope to be a major contender in the Northern Lake County Conference, as will Grayslake Central, whose coach, Dan Erlenbaugh, says he's excited for the campaign to begin. "We have a few returning starters but a lot of youth coming up in the program," said Erlenbaugh. "This past off season, we have had the most players in program history playing other sports or club volleyball." Pacing the effort for Central will be returnees Ryan Huntington, a junior outside/right side; Jake Beshel, a senior outside/middle; Jon Piggot, another senior outside/middle; and senior defensive specialist Casey Reyes.

Elsewhere in the NLCC, Grayslake North has Nathan Atwell returning, and coach Nikki Kirchway says that the senior "will continue to be our go-to hitter." Added Kirchway, "Nathan is an amazing all-around player who can place the ball anywhere on the court. HIs attacks are very difficult to defend, and as a four-year varsity starter, he currently holds all the hitting records at our school." Also being counted on in a big way by the Knights will be setter Michael Myszka and libero Ryan Rhodes.

Lakes also competes in the NLCC, and will welcome first-year coach Greg Bruns in to the fold. Bruns is expecting stellar efforts from sophomore outside hitter Erik Stover, of whom the coach says "he is a strong hitter, who can hit with control and power." Senior libero Daniel Modell will lead a strong defensive team, while contributions will also be made from senior middle blocker David Migas, junior setter Will Haak, and another sophomore outside hitter, Kaden Martin.

Among the teams in the North Suburban Conference, Lake Zurich will have a nice core of returning players, among them senior outside hitter Ethan Pratt, senior middle hitter Matt Conway, sophomore libero Anthony Kim, and senior defensive specialist Josh Diblik. Coach Brett Stuart will be looking to see what kind of inroads his young team can make. "Last year," said Stuart, "we lost 23-25 to the number three seed (Bartlett) in the regional semifinals, so that shows how close we were to making a postseason run. We graduated our kills leader and also our starting setter so although we are returning three starters, we will have several new pieces."

Libertyville had what coach Jenny Smith called a "growth season" in 2021, and carried off its peak play during the playoffs. Now the Wildcats bring back experienced leaders (and attacker duo) Patrick Akers and Reece Wiatrowski for their senior year. "Patrick brings explosive power with his attacks and runs the net defensively," said Smith, "and Reece controls our side of the court with his commanding leadership. These two leaders bring immense communication and game experience to our talented squad this season."

Mundelein will take the court with a split of young talent and veteran talent on this year's squad. Key players coming back in 2022 will be seniors Ryan McElligott, Jordan Schneckloth, Palo Escobar, Tyler Vrska and August Holsman, and juniors Matthew Kawa and Carlos Eloiza. "We're returning seven players who are fast, talented, and full of energy," says Mustangs coach George Dressen. "There's no telling what we may be able to accomplish this season."

Stevenson has an essential group of 11 returnees from last season's team that finished with a sparkling 18-5 record. Leading the way for the Patriots will be 2021 first team all-conference setter Daniel Nuudel, as well as second team all-conference defensive specialist Murad Shahzadah. "As a coach," said Eric Goolish, "it's comforting knowing our first touches will often go through these two players." The Pats also have some effective attackers in Sam Nuudel, Christian Headley, Eric Hartman and Karl Lutz. "We look to be contending for championships throughout the season," said Goolish. "Certainly, the area always has a great mix of quality teams, so reaching our goals will be a challenge."

Warren coach Yun Chen is looking forward to the season and the "fourteen young men that are humble and hungry to build upon the success we had last season. Their pursuit of greatness -- individually, team and program -- is second to none." Players who had significant roles last year as juniors, a team that won conference, include now seniors Ben Conley, Nate Everly and Josh Weyerhaeuser. "Our guys have worked hard to prepare for this season," added Chen. "We're blessed to watch and work with this group of young men day in and day out."

In the East Suburban Catholic Conference, Carmel has a sturdy group of 11 returnees, and coach Kevin Nylen adds that his team his "experienced, talented, and deep." The Corsairs finished the year 14-7, and Nylen said that his team has "several players who can and will play multiple positions, and we're looking forward to continuing the momentum that we had much of last season. Carmel will be led by a four-year starter, senior outside hitter Matt Herron, who Nylen says is "simply one of the best and most dynamic players I have ever coached. He's the real deal, with great volleyball skills, a high volleyball IQ, and all of the intangible qualities that you can hope for."