'Patrick's in that same situation': 50 years ago, Bobby Hull left Hawks. Will Kane do the same?

Blackhawks great Bobby Hull reflects on Patrick Kane surpassing his team points total. Many are wondering if Patrick Kane -- who now sits just above Hull in second place in team annals with 1,156 points -- will follow a similar path as Hull who left the team to sign with the Winnipeg Jets. John Dietz | Staff Photographer

It's strange how life comes full circle.

For people. For businesses. Even for sports franchises.

That's certainly the case for the Chicago Blackhawks, who 50 years ago lost one of their most iconic players in Bobby Hull when the Golden Jet opted to sign a contract with the Winnipeg Jets of the fledgling World Hockey Association.

Hull, whose contract included a whopping $1 million signing bonus, departed from the Hawks after racking up 604 goals, 549 assists and 1,153 points in 15 seasons.

Now, a half-century later, many are wondering if Patrick Kane -- who now sits just above Hull in second place in team annals with 1,156 points -- will follow a similar path.

Like Hull, Kane has played 15 seasons with the Hawks. Like Hull, Kane is a franchise icon. Like Hull, Kane -- even at age 33 -- gets fans at the United Center exploding out of their seats with his offensive wizardry.

"I love Patrick," Hull said while sitting at The Palace Grill Restaurant on Madison Street on Tuesday. "He's entertaining. The fans come to see him and I'm only happy that a guy of his caliber can stay in the game as long as he has and be able to put up the numbers that he has.

"I was here for 15 years and, looking back on things, it would have been nice if I could have spent my whole career here. Patrick's in that same situation."

Kane, who would have to waive his no-movement clause in order to be traded, is signed through next season. When asked two weeks ago if he hopes to finish his career in Chicago, Kane said "it would be a privilege and an honor to do that. But I guess we'll see how it all plays out."

Hull scored 50 goals five times for the Hawks (with most seasons only 70 games in length) and led the NHL seven times.

As for if he actually would rewrite history if given the chance, Hull wasn't so sure when pressed.

"We were able to bring professional hockey to (smaller cities)" Hull said of the WHA. "We allowed young players to strut their wares and to develop into the Hall of Famers. Just think about it -- the (Wayne) Gretzkys and the (Paul) Coffeys -- most of the Edmonton team and a lot of the other teams, their best players all started in the WHA. I was proud to be able to do that."

So which path should Kane choose? Hull has no insight, but knows it won't be an easy decision.

"Now he's raising a family and I expect he likes the city," Hull said. "It's an important time in his life to say, 'OK, do I stay here and flounder with an also-ran team? Or do I go to a Boston or a Pittsburgh or another team that's on the verge winning of a Stanley Cup (by adding) that one player?

"That's what he's got to think about."

Hull, who was released from his duties as a Blackhawks ambassador in November, has not attended a Hawks games this season. He still watches when able, however, and remains in awe of Kane's skating ability and soft hands.

In the middle of answering a question about Kane's offensive prowess, Hull started reminiscing about linemate Anders Hedberg, who scored 236 goals for Winnipeg from 1974-78.

"I never saw a guy go in on goal on his backhand at top speed, pull that puck across in front of the goaltender and then back on the backhand and -- WHOOSH -- upstairs. Roof it," Hull said. "He was the only one.

"Patrick is the only one that can do more with the stick, hands and feet."

The 83-year-old Hull learned of Kane surpassing his Hawks point total by word-of-mouth. He hasn't been able to reach out with a congratulatory message, but imagines it's not that big of a deal to Kane.

"When I was scoring 50 goals every year, I didn't get any response from people that had done it before," Hull said. "So I thought, 'Well, I'm hired to score goals.' I've got great affection of doing the job in front of these great Chicago fans.

"So that was enough thanks to me."