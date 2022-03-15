Fleury hot in net, but Hawks fall in OT

Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron (37) scores past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury as Calvin de Haan defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

A dazzling Marc-Andre Fleury delighted the home crowd Tuesday night while simultaneously befuddling the Boston Bruins during the Hawks' 2-1 overtime loss at the United Center.

Fleury turned away 14 shots in the first period, a whopping 21 in the second, 10 in the third and 1 in overtime to finish with 46. That was 1 short of his career high, set 13 years ago.

Boston won with 3:20 remaining in OT on a goal by defenseman Matt Grzelcyk. Caleb Jones ended up on his knees, unable to stop the cross-ice pass.

The Hawks were greatly outplayed, but Alex DeBrincat had a golden opportunity to score with 18:38 remaining when the puck found its way to him just 25 feet away from the net. After a couple of quick moves DeBrincat tried dishing to a charging Brandon Hagel, but Charlie McAvoy squelched the chance by tying up Hagel's stick.

The Bruins finally scored on their 40th shot at 4:43 of the third period when Patrice Bergeron swatted a floating puck past a splayed-out Fleury.

The lead didn't last five minutes, however, as the Hawks tied it when Brandon Hagel tipped in a long blast from Caleb Jones at 9:36. It was Hagel's 21st goal of the season and Jones' fifth assist in his last 14 games.

Charlie Coyle appeared to give Boston a 2-1 lead with 4:45 remaining, but the referees waved the goal off, calling goaltender interference. Boston then challenged and lost, which put the Hawks on the power play.

The Hawks fell to 22-30-9 while Boston improved to 37-18-5. The Bruins have won 10 of 12.

Hawks sign Vlasic:

The Hawks signed defenseman Alex Vlasic to a three-year, entry-level deal Tuesday. The 6-foot-6 native of Wilmette scored 8 points and had 51 blocked shots in 32 games for Boston University this season.

The Hawks selected Vlasic in the second round (43rd overall) in 2019. He is scheduled to join the team Thursday.

"It's rare to find a player of Alex's skill level and size and we look forward to him continuing his development path with our club," said Hawks GM Kyle Davidson said in a statement. "His steady development at Boston University was noticeable and encouraging as we chart his future with our team. I know Alex shares our excitement in bringing him back home to Chicago to begin his professional hockey career."

Lending a hand:

The Blackhawks joined the NHL's efforts to support the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and other organizations to help children and families in Ukraine, and to prepare for refugee outflows into neighboring countries. Before Tuesday's game, a local choir from the St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Church performed "Prayer for Ukraine" on the United Center ice.

A portion of Tuesday's Split-the-Pot proceeds were donated to UNICEF.