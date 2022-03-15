Bears add former Raiders LB Morrow, Packers lineman Patrick

The Bears found a linebacker to pair with Roquan Smith in head coach Matt Eberflus' 4-3 system. The Bears have agreed to a deal with former Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow, according to multiple reports Tuesday night.

Morrow, 26, has been with the Raiders since 2017. He missed the entire 2021 season due to an ankle injury. Prior to that he had missed only two games over the previous four seasons. Morrow originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Division III Greenville University in 2017.

Morrow had a career-best 78 combined tackles when he last saw the field in 2020. He added 3 sacks, nine passes defended, one interception and one forced fumble.

The Bears also bolstered their offensive line late Tuesday. as they agreed to terms with former Green Bay Packers interior lineman Lucas Patrick.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the deal It's reportedly a two-year, $8 million contract with $4 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

Patrick, 28, has started 28 games over the last two seasons. At various times, he has started at left guard, right guard and center. He appeared in all 17 games last season and all 16 games in 2020 for the Packers. Patrick originally signed with the Packers after going undrafted out of Duke in 2016. He spent 2016 on the practice squad before making the active roster a year later.

The Bears added some needed depth on the offensive line after losing guard James Daniels earlier in the day. Daniels, a 2018 second-round draft pick by the Bears, is leaving to join the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to reports.

Patrick will be reunited with Luke Getsy, the Bears offensive coordinator and former Packers quarterbacks coach. Patrick's versatility could be valuable for the Bears. The 6-foot-3, 313-pound lineman can play multiple spots on the line.